Harris County, TX

Texas secretary of state’s office issues warning after information for Harris County 2020 election audit was reported missing

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Fedup2022
3d ago

During the 2020 election in Harris County, the Deputies worked security for all the voting locations. They were to arrive, walk inside and speak with the person in charge at the polling location to make sure everything was going accordingly and then sit in the parking lot for a bit before going to their next voting location. Deputy Constables found a stack of over 30 driver licenses wrapped in a rubber band on a desk and someone was inputting the information from them. After the Deputy reported it, all Deputies were immediately ordered to not enter inside anymore voting locations and only be seen OUTSIDE the buildings in the parking lots. Im curious if the same will be ordered of the Deputies starting this Monday at early election. If you think cheating, or at the very least unethical behavior, wasn't happening, you're dead wrong.

1 BAD BOY
3d ago

historically Texas has been able to create voters that did not exist. former president Lyndon Baines Johnson was Notorious for getting votes from cemeteries.

Me
3d ago

Betencourt stated his concerns based on information collected and not provided to auditors. Instead of Hildalgo using factual information to refute those concerns she responds with canned rhetoric. What a mess.

