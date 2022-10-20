Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday. In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Costar, Dead at 86: He 'Will Be Greatly Missed'
Ron Masak, an actor best known for a recurring role opposite Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. Masak's daughter revealed that her father died Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote. The...
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
The actor shared an adorable photo of son Zane, 3 months, wearing a Halloween-inspired onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo" Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama. On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him." Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Changes Instagram Handle to Mark 1-Year Wedding Anniversary to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is marking her one-year wedding anniversary in a special way. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed she changed her handle from @heatherraeyoung to @theheatherraeelmoussa, eliminating her maiden name ahead of her milestone with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41. "Peep...
Charlie Puth Confirms He's Dating 'Someone I Grew Up with' and Is 'Definitely' in Love
During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life. When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.
Ryan Phillippe Weighs in on Whether His Kids Look Like Him or Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe share daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 18 Ryan Phillippe isn't too baffled by his and ex Reese Witherspoon's resemblance to their two kids. In regards to the popular belief that Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 23, are lookalikes, Phillippe, 48, revealed his thoughts on the topic while speaking to Extra on Thursday. "What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me," he said, referencing their 18-year-old son. "My response is always, 'Duh … How...
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney is sharing his initial feelings about being a dad to twins. The Ticket to Paradise star, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, where he revealed he was "terrified" when he first found out he and wife Amal were expecting twins. "That wasn't part of the plan,"...
Tori Spelling Says She's 'Really Happy' in Relationship with Mom Candy: 'We Text Every Single Day'
Tori Spelling and her mom, Candy Spelling, are getting along great. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, said she her mother are "really close" during Thursday's Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM. "We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now," Tori told host Jeff Lewis, 52. "Really close."
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors on Midnights: 'The 1950s S— They Want from Me'
“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife,” the Grammy winner sings on “Lavender Haze" Taylor Swift isn't here for the "weird rumors" about her six-year relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. On Midnights' opening track, the Grammy winner, 32, sings about facing engagement buzz over the last several years with her actor beau, 31. "I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s— they want from me/ I just wanna stay...
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why
Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
Elle King Says Being Mom to Son Lucky Has Made Her 'Gentler': Motherhood 'Will F---ing Humble You'
Elle King opened up to PEOPLE about her new music and what it's like being a mom to 13-month-old son Lucky Elle King is opening up about her experiences as a mom. Speaking with PEOPLE about her new single "Try Jesus," the country singer and actress — who shares 13-month-old son Lucky Levi with partner Dan Tooker — says that becoming a mom has completely changed her life. "Motherhood has made me a gentler person, a stronger person, someone who tries to be ... I'm still working on being...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Receives Birthday Love from Husband Justin Mikita: 'So Happy You Were Born'
Justin Mikita is celebrating husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson's birthday!. In honor of Ferguson's 47th birthday on Saturday, Mikita, 37, posted a tribute to his husband of nine years on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my number one. I love you the most and am so happy you were born. @jessetyler 💕...
Riley Keough Marks Late Brother Benjamin's 30th Birthday: 'This World Is Strange Without You'
Riley Keough's younger brother Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27 Riley Keough is remembering her late brother Benjamin on his birthday. On Friday, the Zola actress, 33, shared a photo of herself and her younger brother wearing matching striped blue outfits as kids to mark what would have been his 30th birthday. "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel," Keough wrote of her brother, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. "This world is strange without you...
