These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love going to new restaurants every once in a while, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-ingredients only.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Week 9 AP Poll: UCLA Football Takes Tumble After First Loss
The Bruins' stay in the top 10 was short lived, with their road loss to the Ducks costing them several spots in the rankings.
Oklahoma State, LSU Climb In Week 9 AP Poll After Huge Wins
The previously unranked Tigers are the biggest risers for the week.
Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Iowa
The Buckeyes picked up an additional first-place vote after blowing out the Hawkeyes this weekend.
UNC football jumps one spot in lates USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll
The UNC football program had its second bye week of the season this past week and despite not being on the field, they benefitted from other results. Not only did the Tar Heels extend the lead in the ACC Coastal division on some teams but they also moved up in the polls. In the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday, the Tar Heels climbed one spot from No. 22 to No. 21 overall. It’s the highest ranking for the Tar Heels since the preseason 2021 poll. UNC is one of five teams ranked in the updated poll joining Clemson, Wake Forest, Syracuse and N.C. State. A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports: Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,550 (43) – 2 Ohio State 7-0 1,516 (17) – 3 Tennessee 7-0 1,424 (2) +1 4 Michigan 7-0 1,407 (1) -1 5 Clemson 8-0 1,325 – 6 Alabama 7-1 1,264 – 7 Texas Christian 7-0 1,184 +1 8 Oregon 6-1 1,125 +1 9 Oklahoma State 6-1 1,031 +2 10 Wake Forest 6-1 949 +3 11 Southern California 6-1 941 +1 12 Ole Miss 7-1 816 -5 13 Penn State 6-1 789 +3 14 Utah 5-2 782 +1 15 UCLA 6-1 744 -5 16 Syracuse 6-1 554 -2 17 Kentucky 5-2 473 +1 18 Illinois 6-1 469 +2 19 Cincinnati 6-1 441 – 20 LSU 6-2 350 +6 21 North Carolina 5-2 347 +1 22 Kansas State 6-1 261 -5 23 North Carolina State 5-2 259 – 24 Tulane 5-2 206 +1 25 South Carolina 5-2 87 +4 Schools Dropped Out No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State. Others Receiving Votes Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.
Westerville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Westerville. The New Albany High School football team will have a game with Westerville Central High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
This Ohio School District Has The Slowest Internet
Stacker put together a list of 10 school districts with the slowest internet in each state.
