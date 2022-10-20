ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

SheKnows

This Versatile Mop & Steamer Has Been Called a 'Godsend' for Deep Cleaning Your Floors & It's on Rare Sale for 44% Off

Lately, our closet full of cleaning supplies is getting a little more cluttered than we’d care to admit. There are brooms, vacuums, mini-vacuums, mops, products we found on TikTok — you get the drill, it’s overwhelming. So we’ve been hunting for a versatile product that can help us tackle our hardwood floors with ease, without the clutter. Thanks to countless hours on Amazon, we may have found the answers to our prayers. Both a powerful steamer and lightweight mop, for a very limited time you can snag the OApier S5 Steam Mop for 44 percent off on Amazon. Buy: OApier S5 Steam...
People

These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
People

This 'Buttery Smooth' Loungewear Set Is So Soft, Amazon Shoppers Keep Coming Back for More — and It's Only $50

Choose from 21 different colors There's nothing better than slipping into warm and cozy loungewear after a day out on the town or at the office — and Amazon shoppers have found an affordable set they say feels "heavenly." The Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set has racked up tons of positive reviews from shoppers who say it has a "buttery smooth" feel from head to toe. Made from a soft viscose-nylon blend, the lounge set is ideal for snuggling up on the couch to watch a movie or for...
People

Shoppers Love This 'Incredibly Soft' Sweater Dress for the Holidays, and It's Now Just $45 at Amazon

Choose from 16 colors There's an abundance of fall and winter staples you can shop for, but one item your wardrobe shouldn't lack is a sweater dress. It's easy to wear in a variety of ways and is great for the holiday season. Plus, it's super comfortable and will keep you warm.   The Exlura Mock Neck Sweater Dress is now just $45 at Amazon and is available in 16 colors including black, wine red, and caramel. It has a bodycon fit that forms to your figure, but is...
Mic

75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
People

Shoppers Love How This Under-Desk Treadmill Can Be 'Hidden in Plain Sight,' and It's $100 Off at Amazon

It even comes fully assembled Trying to get more steps in during the day, even when the weather isn't cooperating? Consider a foldable treadmill. It's a great way to take a walk without leaving the house, which you might not want to do as often when it's cold out.  And right now, Therun 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill is marked down at Amazon. When the handrail is folded, you can slide the walking pad under a standing desk and go up to 3.8 miles per hour while you work, and...
domino

There’s a Gold Mine of Under-$20 Gifts on Sale at Anthropologie

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Here’s your nudge to get a head-, an arm-, and a leg start on holiday shopping: Anthropologie’s sale is on sale. Now through October 23, you can score an extra 40% off its already discounted clearance section—much of which includes crowd-pleasing gifts for well under $20. After combing through 500-plus deals, we discovered an abundance of shockingly affordable gems. A $7 set of mushroom-shaped salt and pepper shakers, for starters, and four mouth-blown amber flutes for a fraction of their former price. Much of the marked-down stock is already selling out, so we organized our top picks into common giftee categories (hosts, moms, and kids). Below, shop our guide to the best Anthropologie gifts on sale. (Note: Furniture is excluded, all sales are final, and the 40% off discount is applied to your cart at checkout.)
domino

A $14 Paper Towel Holder Plays a Unique Role in Jordan Ferney’s Daughter’s Room

Sometimes, as a parent, you do things for your kids that they really aren’t that into. So when you give them something that they do like, it’s a great feeling. I got a taste of my daughter Simone’s delight when I installed a craft station in her bedroom. As she continues to grow (she’s now 6), she’s unsurprisingly getting more and more into art. How can she not when her dad’s an artist and I’ve been running my DIY blog Oh Happy Day since 2006? I wanted to carve out a little area for her that encourages her creativity. This space turned out to not just be a hit with Simone but all her friends, too (it’s the first thing they’re drawn to when they come over).
The Kitchn

Before and After: Watch This Kitchen Go from Cookie-Cutter to Custom with Some Fresh Paint

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
intheknow.com

Bland bedroom gets chic overhaul in amazing 1-day transformation

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, Host...
POPSUGAR

What Is the Gel-X Nail Overlay Method?

The "Gel-X overlay" method for nails is going viral on TikTok. The technique uses extend gel nail seal to ensure that nail tips fit seamlessly along the cuticle. A manicurist breaks down the technique, its history, and potential risks. Have you ever tried to apply Gel-X nail tips that simply...
People

People

