PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 22, 2022: Ambridge knocks off defending champs
Will Gruca, Chris Woten and Ryan Lambert had goals and goalkeeper Evan Scheib picked up the shutout to lead No. 11 Ambridge (12-6-1) to a 3-0 victory over defending champion No. 6 Hampton (12-7) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round boys soccer playoff game Saturday. Ambridge will meet No. 3 Thomas Jefferson in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
monvalleyindependent.com
Season of turmoil continues for South Allegheny
A disastrous football season at South Allegheny inched closer to its end with another lopsided loss Friday night. The Gladiators, playing for the second time in four weeks without regular starting quarterback Eric Wehrer in interim coach Desmond Ball’s second game, returned home after suffering a 42-0 WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference loss at Mt. Pleasant, their eighth setback in a row after a season-opening victory over Yough.
monvalleyindependent.com
Cougars can’t erase early deficit in loss to Brentwood
A pair of early turnovers helped put Charleroi behind by two scores in the first quarter of Friday’s 34-14 loss to Brentwood in Century Conference play at Myron Pottios Stadium. The Cougars (1-7, 0-5) fumbled on each of their first two drives, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Brentwood’s Daelinn Drew and a 38-yard touchdown pass from Cedric Davis to Tavian Miller. The scores allowed Brentwood (3-6, 2-3) to build a 13-0 lead after one quarter, and Charleroi was unable to muster enough offense to rally back.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bearcats’ season ends with overtime loss to Crusaders
Natalie Kirsch scored with just under four and a half minutes to go in the first overtime to lead No. 17 Bishop Canevin to a 2-1 win over No. 16 Bentworth in a WPIAL Class 1A preliminary-round matchup Thursday night at Peters Township. To read the rest of the story,...
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 13 Montour upsets No. 4 Franklin Regional in 1st round
As patient and prodding as it was, Montour’s gameplan also was simplistic. Stack the box early and put the offensive attack on a low simmer until the Spartans got better acquainted with Franklin Regional. Once that happened, they could turn up the heat. Sophomore Andrew Prunier understood the assignment...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Eight
Plum 34 Hempfield Area 21 (PLUM: 4-5; HA: 5-4) LISTEN BROADCAST. Three interceptions and two turnovers on downs loomed large for Hempfield Area’s offense, as the Spartans fell on the road to Plum 34-21 in a Class 5A Big East contest. The Hempfield Area rushing attack was the bright spot, as Gino Caesar compiled 35 carries for 169 yards, while Eli Binakonsky had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. QB Keiran Lippmann hit on 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and a TD, but had three picks. Ian Tuffs caught four passes for 60 yards, while Daniel Katonka added five grabs for 45 yards in the setback that eliminated Hempfield Area from playoff contention. Eryck Moore-Watkins posted three rushing scores in leading the Mustangs.
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
monvalleyindependent.com
Ringgold shuts out Connellsville, 3-0
Ringgold earned a 3-0 victory over Connellsville in the rubber match Thursday night at Connellsville Stadium in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ soccer playoff tournament. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport overwhelms Latrobe, 54-14
There was good news and bad news for Latrobe’s football team Friday night. The bad news came first: The Wildcats were thumped by No. 1 McKeesport, 54-14, in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. The good news, which softened the blow some: Latrobe is headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
Belle Vernon, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Belle Vernon, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southmoreland High School football team will have a game with Belle Vernon Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Aliquippa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Aliquippa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Mifflin Area High School football team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
monvalleyindependent.com
Trick or treat – Leopards style
Belle Vernon Area held trick-or-treating at Friday night’s football game against Southmoreland. Participants included Layla Dawida, Olivia Steele, Kennedy Curcio, Ava Zuro, Kenzie Sellew, Taylor Bergman and Alexia Dougherty.
Berlin, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Berlin, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Uniontown Area High School football team will have a game with Berlin Brothersvalley High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
monvalleyindependent.com
Eva Bewszka Martin – Monessen
Eva Bewszka Martin, 99, of Monessen, born Jan. 29, 1923, in Ukraine, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen. Eva loved to travel, and most of all she enjoyed going to bingo with her family. Surviving her are a son, Stefan (Deanna) Bewszka of Apollo, Pa.; three daughters, Anna (Edward) Furio of Chesapeake, Va., Josephine “Susie” Torbar of Monessen and Catherine Lewgood of Monessen; three grandchildren, Stefan R. (Christine) Bewszka, Leslie A. Lewgood and Christi Gambardella; 11 great-grandchildren, Kandice, Aaron, Lukas, Stefan, Alyssa, Tyler, Zachary, Hannah, Coles Stefan, Roman and Alexa; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Stefan Bewszka and Warren E. Martin; a granddaughter, Lisa Booker; and two sons-in-law, Richard Torbar and David W. Lewgood. Private visitation and funeral services were held at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen. Interment followed in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery. Condolences accepted for the family at www.billicksfuneralhome.com.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Norwin to host marching band competition
Seventeen bands from high schools in Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties are scheduled to perform at the 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association’s championships beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at Norwin High School Knights Stadium, McMahon Drive, Drive, North Huntingdon. Admission will be $15 for adults and $10...
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert ‘Bob’ William Springer Jr. – Formerly of Charleroi
Robert “Bob” William Springer Jr., beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sarah (Tierney); and grandsons, Henry and Matthew. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo (Yeager). Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Col. Robert William Springer and the late Edith Springer (Vance). Bob spent his childhood in Charleroi, then moved to Heidelberg, Germany, for high school. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering for 20 years. He then led education programs at Argonne National Laboratory and consulted with the IAEA in Vienna, Austria. Visit http://robertspringer.org to read more about Bob’s life. A celebration of life will occur Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton, Colo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the “Bob Springer Memorial Bench” https://www.hudsongardens.org/support/donate.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charter school buys former Monongahela Elementary Center
The former Monongahela Elementary Center building sold earlier this month to a cyber charter school based in Harrisburg. Commonwealth Charter Academy bought the unused property in two parcels from Venetia Commons LLC for a total of $525,000. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s...
monvalleyindependent.com
Teen on bike struck by car in Elizabeth
A 14-year old boy was riding his bike Friday in Elizabeth when he was struck by a car. People at the scene of the accident said Lucas Elm, a ninth-grader at Elizabeth Forward High School, was “conscious” before he was taken to a local hospital by SouthEast Regional EMS.
