Robert “Bob” William Springer Jr., beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sarah (Tierney); and grandsons, Henry and Matthew. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo (Yeager). Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Col. Robert William Springer and the late Edith Springer (Vance). Bob spent his childhood in Charleroi, then moved to Heidelberg, Germany, for high school. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering for 20 years. He then led education programs at Argonne National Laboratory and consulted with the IAEA in Vienna, Austria. Visit http://robertspringer.org to read more about Bob’s life. A celebration of life will occur Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton, Colo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the “Bob Springer Memorial Bench” https://www.hudsongardens.org/support/donate.

