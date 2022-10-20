Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training
CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the agriculture industry, you are 8-10 times more likely to die on the job than the average U.S. worker. But for RF-Dash and the National Farm Medicine Center, their mission is to prevent those fatalities from ever occurring in the first place.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Business Recognized as Exemplary Employer by Department of Workforce Development
John Ranallo believes in hiring anyone with a willingness to work and a strong work ethic, which is why the District General Manager for Canteen Vending and Coffee Services in Wausau has been an active partner in creating opportunities and hiring people with disabilities. Because of the company's diverse and...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WSAW
Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
spashmirror.com
The building of the plans for business 51
Have you driven down business 51 and seen signs saying “save business 51 vote no on august 9th” and “Keep church st. four lanes” or even “Vote yes on August 9th“ Now being a SPASH student most likely you wouldn’t care because you probably can’t vote currently and the referendum was already voted on. But there are many reasons why you should care about what is going on because it may be something you will vote on in a future election.
WSAW
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of the year when families come out to local farms to grab their favorite pumpkin. After a rough 2021, Wilke’s Dairy Farm in Wausau says they’re seeing a fruitful harvest. “This is probably one of the best crops we’ve had....
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
spmetrowire.com
Over 4,000 without power in Point, Hull, Park Ridge
Wisconsin Public Service is reporting that over 4,000 customers are without power. The outage affects over 3,800 customers in Stevens Point, 120 in Stockton, 400 in Sharon 23 people in Park Ridge, and 1,252 in Hull. The outage was caused when a dump truck struck a power pole near Maria...
WSAW
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine area teams qualified for state cross country, while many other athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. At the Pacelli and SPASH cross country sectional, both D1 boys and girls took to the course. In D1 girls, Sara...
WSAW
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
WSAW
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WJFW-TV
Level-1 high school football playoff preview
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14. Game of the Week. In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
Comments / 0