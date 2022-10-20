ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAW

7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules

(WSAW) - It began with what looked like a bill in the mail this summer. A couple in Antigo was confused; the document from Aspirus addressed to the husband laid out thousands of dollars worth of estimates for appointments, but they had already met his deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year after having cancer-related surgery this spring.
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Weston hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Getting back on your feet after being homeless is a challenge, but it’s a little easier when you get some help from the community. A local cosmetologist is helping people struggling with homelessness and addiction by giving them free makeovers. It’s a heartwarming story of...
WESTON, WI
spashmirror.com

The building of the plans for business 51

Have you driven down business 51 and seen signs saying “save business 51 vote no on august 9th” and “Keep church st. four lanes” or even “Vote yes on August 9th“ Now being a SPASH student most likely you wouldn’t care because you probably can’t vote currently and the referendum was already voted on. But there are many reasons why you should care about what is going on because it may be something you will vote on in a future election.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Over 4,000 without power in Point, Hull, Park Ridge

Wisconsin Public Service is reporting that over 4,000 customers are without power. The outage affects over 3,800 customers in Stevens Point, 120 in Stockton, 400 in Sharon 23 people in Park Ridge, and 1,252 in Hull. The outage was caused when a dump truck struck a power pole near Maria...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Cross country runners race to qualify for state

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine area teams qualified for state cross country, while many other athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. At the Pacelli and SPASH cross country sectional, both D1 boys and girls took to the course. In D1 girls, Sara...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours. They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween. Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Level-1 high school football playoff preview

NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.
WAUSAU, WI

