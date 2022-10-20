Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute
North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday. In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
"Ellen" Star Sophia Grace Just Announced She's Pregnant, And Rosie Had The Sweetest Reaction
"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked, because it was probably was quite unexpected. But I was very shocked when I first found out — I've got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it."
ETOnline.com
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!
Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
Dolph Lundgren, 64, Uses Foot Brace On Date With Fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25: Photos
Dolph Lundgren, 64, revealed he had an injured foot on Saturday night when he stepped out wearing a foot brace and using crutches during a dinner date with his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25. The Rocky IV actor wore a black V-neck top under a black blazer, black and white pants, and a black sneaker on his non-injured foot while photographed outside the Los Angeles restaurant. He appeared to stop and sign autographs for some people waiting outside at one point.
ETOnline.com
James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago. In a new interview with...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Gets Even More Shine as Mustard Brand Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon'
The fanfare over Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing just took a wild, yet delicious, turn. Mustard brand Grey Poupon took to Instagram Thursday to announce a limited edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” mustard, an ode to Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling. "You too could win someone over with...
ETOnline.com
Animal Shelter Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal shelter where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based dog shelter,...
ETOnline.com
'Ellen' Girl Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant: 'The Baby Is the Size of a Banana'
Sophia Grace, the social media star who first earned fame as a 5-year-old during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, announced Saturday she's five months pregnant. "I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," gushed the 19-year-old in a 7 minutes, 52 seconds video...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
"Married At First Sight" Has Matched 54 Couples So Far — See Which 13 Are Still Together
13 couples have lived happily ever after since the cameras stopped rolling.
ETOnline.com
Jason Sudeikis’ Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde, Joins Salad Dressing Conversation
Salad-Gate continues to rage on, just after the spit-gate controversy had died down. Now, Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, is wading into the waters of online drama between the comedian, his other ex, Olivia Wilde, and their former nanny. This latest chapter in the ever-evolving drama began when Wilde took...
ETOnline.com
Why King Charles Will Not Watch This Season of 'The Crown,' According to Royal Expert
King Charles III is likely sitting season 5 of The Crown out. ET royal expert, Katie Nicholl shared why there's a chance the newly crowned King won't be watching the show's highly anticipated fifth season and why other members of the royal family might not either. "We don't know if...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
