Florida State

ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Turns 42: See North West's Musical Birthday Tribute

North West is celebrating her mom's birthday on TikTok! Kim Kardashian and her eldest child shared their latest video to their joint TikTok account on Friday, to mark Kim's 42nd birthday. In the clip, Kim and North lip-sync to Becky Hill's 2021 hit, "Remember." It seems Kim and North may...
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Shares Steamy First Look at 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' With Salma Hayek -- Abs Included!

Will you have this (last) dance? Channing Tatum posted a sneak peek at the third Magic Mike installment to Instagram on Friday. "All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote beneath a photo of Salma Hayek touching his bare chest while seated at a dinner table. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive’s @mmltour is open now!" He also posted the same image to Twitter and Facebook, and.
HollywoodLife

Dolph Lundgren, 64, Uses Foot Brace On Date With Fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25: Photos

Dolph Lundgren, 64, revealed he had an injured foot on Saturday night when he stepped out wearing a foot brace and using crutches during a dinner date with his fiancee Emma Krokdal, 25. The Rocky IV actor wore a black V-neck top under a black blazer, black and white pants, and a black sneaker on his non-injured foot while photographed outside the Los Angeles restaurant. He appeared to stop and sign autographs for some people waiting outside at one point.
