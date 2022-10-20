ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Just Couldn't Share Anything': Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Reasons Behind 'Necessary' Social Media Break

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
While Peta Murgatroyd continues to strut her stuff on new episodes of Dancing With the Stars , things haven't been going as smoothly behind closed doors.

In a candid Instagram Story post on Tuesday, October 19, the blonde beauty acknowledged she's been absent from social media for nearly two weeks, explaining there were a couple of "reasons" behind her short disappearance.

"The last show, I felt sick. I felt nauseous — I'm not pregnant — but I had to leave the show. I drove straight home," she spilled, making it a point to note that despite her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy 's IVF attempts, she's yet to conceive a second child .

"And then we went into massive week, 13-hour days. It was a lot," she stated of the never-ending dance rehearsals. "I wanted to do social in the rehearsal room with everybody, but I just didn't pick up my phone because we're so busy that I didn't even think of taking a photo."

Murgatroyd, 36, said her lack of desire to interact was her signal that she "needed a break" from social media, as usually, she loves to pick up the phone and "ramble."

"For me, I like to be authentic, so if I'm going to jump on here and speak to you guys, I'm not just gonna do it for the sake of it. I really want to be true and honest with what I'm sharing and I just couldn't share anything because I was just exhausted ," she concluded. "But I feel like I'm back. I feel like I've taken a breath."

MAKS CHMERKOVISKY REVEALS HE'S A 'CHANGED MAN' AFTER WIFE PETA MURGATROYD'S MULTIPLE MISCARRIAGES

The star added that being a mom to son Shai , 5, also takes a toll on her, but she emphasized that she's now feeling "so much better. I just feel like that little week break from social was necessary."

As OK! exclusively reported, Myrgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, 42, have pressed pause on trying to expand their family , something that's caused a ton of physical and emotional stress.

"I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones because it was going to drive me crazy, but I don't know what the future holds. I really don't," she shared. "I'm just trying to stay positive and have a happy mindset that one day this will happen to me."

