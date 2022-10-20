Read full article on original website
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
RELL - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners, LP (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2022, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, buyers have been out in full force, driving shares upwards. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NEWT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and...
SVB Financial (SIVB) Q3 Earnings Beat Despite Provision Hike
SIVB - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $7.21 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79. The bottom line reflects a rise of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher rates and loan growth. However,...
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Bond Yields Keep Rising
The U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend for the past few trading sessions despite a relatively healthy earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The decline was largely triggered by the continued rise in bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching a high of 4.239% - the highest since 2008. The rising bond yields have been an offshoot of high inflationary pressures and Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy to curb the same. The Fed is likely to announce a fourth successive 75 basis point rate hike in November as it indicated to bring the so-called terminal rate to 4.6% from the current range of 3-3.25%.
Add These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks For Healthy Gains
Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work in favor of investors seeking healthy returns. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.
5 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds to Accumulate for Future Gains
Investors’ confidence in the United States remains fragile on account of various unpleasant macroeconomic factors and rising geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500, the DOW and the Nasdaq have come up with negative returns of 23.09%, 8.38%, and 32.15%, respectively, so far this year. The consumer price index (CPI) for...
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
3 Best Efficient Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
Efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging a company’s potential to make profits. A company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.
Check 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks for Returns Amid Market Chaos
With inflation remaining sky-high in the United States, markets have been gripped by extreme volatility this year so far. To combat the surging inflation in the country, the Fed adopted a hawkish stance. Per the latest available data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for September 2022 was up 8.2% year over year. The core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% year over year in September compared with 6.5% in August.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.1% downward over the last 60 days. Accenture (. ACN -...
Growth in AUM Likely to Support Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings
BX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results primarily...
Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Gains
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion...
Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Do You Dare Buy Retail Stocks Right Now?
(0:45) - Finding True Value Stocks: Avoiding The Traps. (8:00) - Investor Watchlist: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. (27:20) - Episode Roundup: OLPX, DECK, CROX, BOOT, TPR, LULU, HD. Welcome to Episode #302 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares...
American Express' (AXP) Q3 Earnings Beat on Travel Spending
AXP - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line also increased 9% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 24% year over year to $13,556 million. The...
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
