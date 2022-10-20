Altoona, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HARRISBURG – A proposal from Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns would change PA’s Public School Code to require public school districts to establish “Parent Involvement” programs, policies, and committees. Burns said students with parents actively involved in their education have better test scores, grades, and academic achievement. His bill would direct districts to create programs that would identify resources for parents to supplement classroom instruction, and create a pathway to open communication between parents, teachers, and school boards regarding curriculum, academic goals, and support programs. Burns said the bill provides guidance and resources to parents and teachers to ensure families are getting the most out of their children’s education. House Bill 2851 has been sent to the state House Education Committee for consideration.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO