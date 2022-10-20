ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 35

White Chocolate
2d ago

Ronnie Van Zant is a legend. Steve Gaines had a very bright future ahead of him He had some hot, hot hands.And the rest of the group that passed that day was a fun, talented group"The day young SKYNYRD died we'd show our Southern Pride"

Reply(4)
12
Ronnie howell
3d ago

After all these years my heart still breaks 💔 the band was my favorite

Reply
20
AFSOC23
3d ago

no other band said as much in such a short period of time.

Reply
16
Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet

Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Sharon Osbourne alleges Meghan Markle only talks to those with ‘a certain bank balance’: ‘Hardly a victim’

Sharon Osbourne is standing by her views on Meghan Markle. In 2021, the former co-host of "The Talk" faced backlash for defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne insisted her longtime pal was not a racist for doubting the former American actress’ accusations of racism aimed at the British royal family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

843K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy