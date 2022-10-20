Read full article on original website
White Chocolate
2d ago
Ronnie Van Zant is a legend. Steve Gaines had a very bright future ahead of him He had some hot, hot hands.And the rest of the group that passed that day was a fun, talented group"The day young SKYNYRD died we'd show our Southern Pride"
Reply(4)
12
Ronnie howell
3d ago
After all these years my heart still breaks 💔 the band was my favorite
Reply
20
AFSOC23
3d ago
no other band said as much in such a short period of time.
Reply
16
