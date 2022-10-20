Read full article on original website
Four candidates running for Newport News mayoral race
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Soon, there will be a new mayor in Newport News. After three terms, Dr. McKinley Price is stepping away. In the running for his seat are three city council members, Saundra Cherry, Tina Vick, and David Jenkins, along with Marine Corps veteran and businessman, Phillip Jones.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Candidates for Chesapeake City Council discuss priorities, goals
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One of the 757's closely watched races is in Chesapeake. That's where five seats on city council are up for grabs. Thirteen people, including three incumbents, are vying for a position. During a forum hosted by the Women's Division Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce Chesapeake, candidates...
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat
William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.
VB city council votes to delay school design build
Virginia Beach city council members are split over a delay for three of its aging schools.
7 candidates vying for Hampton City Council seats, including special election
HAMPTON, Va. — Seven candidates are vying for spots on Hampton City Council. Four seats are up for grabs, including a special election. The battle for three of those spots includes a pair of incumbents: Councilman Steve Brown and Vice-Mayor Jimmy Gray. The others hoping for seats are U.S. Army contractor Marlin Manley, Navy veteran Christopher Mathews, and former state Delegate and Hampton City Schools Board member Martha Mugler.
Homecoming for Hampton University alumna, Google's chief diversity officer
HAMPTON, Va. — If you Google Hampton University, the school's website is the first entry to pop up with the words "standard of excellence." The search engine is friendly to the university in more ways than one. The company's chief diversity officer is a proud alumna. Melanie Parker sat...
Concerned citizens file lawsuit to halt 'Port 460' in Suffolk, suspend council decision
SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit filed in Suffolk Circuit Court on Friday is meant to stop a controversial warehouse development project. For several months, upset citizens and a movement called "Say No To Warehouses" tried to stop the proposed Port 460 Logistics Center by protesting outside of Suffolk City Hall and attending city council meetings.
Candidates vying for Portsmouth City Council discuss crime, drama and economic growth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, people in Portsmouth heard from some of the candidates vying for five city council seats. Three of them are incumbents: Councilmen Bill Moody, Paul Battle and Chris Woodard. This possible shakeup comes after months of tension among the council. Between lawsuits, heated meetings and...
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
William & Mary campus cleared following social media threat
According to a tweet from William & Mary News, the William & Mary Police Department received an anonymous threat via social media and is asking those on campus to see shelter inside a secure location.
Virginia Beach voters reminded about new system for this year's electoral process
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just a few weeks before Election Day, people are making their voices heard at the polls early this year, especially those in Virginia Beach who have a few more rules to follow. 2022 is the first year Virginia Beach voters are seeing the new 10-1...
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
Virginia Beach City Council unanimously votes to create Cannabis Advisory Task Force
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To navigate new marijuana laws in the Commonwealth, Virginia Beach City Council voted to create a Cannabis Advisory Task Force. Council approved the resolution unanimously, however, Councilman Michael Berlucchi was absent Tuesday night. In a nutshell, the task force will be made up of subject-matter...
Yorktown Elementary students spend time with adoptable animals at Peninsula SPCA
NORFOLK, Va. — Students from Yorktown Elementary recently spent time with animals at the Peninsula SPCA. A post on the Peninsula SPCA's Facebook page showed students petting and spending time with animals. The students can also be seen playing with animals and decorating a hallway with drawings of animals...
