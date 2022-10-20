ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

7 candidates vying for Hampton City Council seats, including special election

HAMPTON, Va. — Seven candidates are vying for spots on Hampton City Council. Four seats are up for grabs, including a special election. The battle for three of those spots includes a pair of incumbents: Councilman Steve Brown and Vice-Mayor Jimmy Gray. The others hoping for seats are U.S. Army contractor Marlin Manley, Navy veteran Christopher Mathews, and former state Delegate and Hampton City Schools Board member Martha Mugler.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Federal Development Board Seeking Applicants

HAMPTON—The Hampton Federal Area Development Authority (HFADA) is looking for residents interested in serving on its board. The Authority works in partnership with the military and other federal facilities to promote the development of federal employee housing, office buildings, and other infrastructure, and increases coordination between military, private industry, and academic research institutions, creating innovative opportunities that foster economic growth.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy