HAMPTON, Va. — Seven candidates are vying for spots on Hampton City Council. Four seats are up for grabs, including a special election. The battle for three of those spots includes a pair of incumbents: Councilman Steve Brown and Vice-Mayor Jimmy Gray. The others hoping for seats are U.S. Army contractor Marlin Manley, Navy veteran Christopher Mathews, and former state Delegate and Hampton City Schools Board member Martha Mugler.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO