Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 18, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic scored a pair of first half goals and shut out host St. Thomas More, 2-0, in a class 1A boys soccer sectional semifinal in Champaign on wednesday.

The Saints will play U-High for the sectional title on Friday.

Host Mendota shut out Peoria Christian in another 1A soccer sectional semifinal. Pekin’s season came to an end in the class 3A regionals following a 6-0 loss to Moline.

