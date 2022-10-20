ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 18, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVEhC_0ifp3OJP00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Catholic scored a pair of first half goals and shut out host St. Thomas More, 2-0, in a class 1A boys soccer sectional semifinal in Champaign on wednesday.

The Saints will play U-High for the sectional title on Friday.

Host Mendota shut out Peoria Christian in another 1A soccer sectional semifinal. Pekin’s season came to an end in the class 3A regionals following a 6-0 loss to Moline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
NORMAL, IL
247Sports

Fully-healthy Skyy Clark ready for college debut: 'He's a very gifted athlete'

CHAMPAIGN — One 22-second video in early August posted to the Illinois men’s basketball social media pages captured everything. There was the pull-up, effortless 3-pointer. Then came the steal and left-handed lay-up in transition. Skyy Clark delivered both plays. He looked healthy. The point guard flew down the floor after the steal inside the State Farm Center and finished confidently at the rim.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Tri-Valley’s Jenna Jensen leads On and Off Volleyball Court

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley High School’s Jenna Jensen gets the question a lot. What’s her role as her team’s libero, that player in the different-colored uniform in the back row? “The libero tries to pick up everything,” Jensen said. “It backs up everybody on the court.” Ironically, Jensen backs up everybody off the court, […]
collegehoopstoday.com

Brad Underwood: This is the best roster I’ve had at Illinois

Brad Underwood has led Illinois to a combined 47-17 record over the past two seasons as well as a Big Ten Tournament title in 2021 and a share of the Big Ten regular season title last year. He’s had All-Americans like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn that have helped elevate...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
channel1450.com

Reiss’s Big Night Leads Rockets Over MacArthur

Keeton Reiss threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third while Ian Lichtenberger rushed for two scores in the first half of Rochester’s 49-0 win over Decatur MacArthur on Friday night. Rochester finishes the season with an 8-1 record; Mac finishes 5-4.
ROCHESTER, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Defending Champ ISU Picked Second in MVC Preseason Women’s Poll

St. Louis (WMBD/WYZZ) — Defending Missouri Valley women’s basketball champ Illinois State was picked second in the preseason conference poll, the league announced Tuesday. Newcomer Belmont received 32 of 48 first place votes and was named the Valley preseason favorite. ISU received seven first place votes and Drake, which was picked for third, received six […]
NORMAL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training

With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies senior killed by train

STONINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 69-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a train crash Friday. The Christian County Coroner’s office identified the man as Stephen J. Jordan of Moweaqua. An autopsy performed on Saturday indicated that Jordan died of several traumatic injuries. The incident is under investigation.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Legendary rock band Journey coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time is coming to State Farm Center. Journey will make a stop in Champaign on March 20, 2023, as part of its 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour. The Diamond-selling Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage with many of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Hoopeston police responded to vehicle fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A vehicle was on fire Friday noon west of the intersection of State Route 1 and 9. Hoopeston police said the fire had been extinguished before police arrived at the scene. Officers double-checked the situation and reported no injury or damage.
HOOPESTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington police looking for missing teen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen. According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana family in need of help after losing everything

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022 RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul. Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when […]
RANTOUL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy