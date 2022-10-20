ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
WGAU

Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
The Oregonian

Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town

A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
The Skanner News

Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”

(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
