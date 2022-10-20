Read full article on original website
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
‘Making Powell Boulevard Safer for All’: Community gathers at Cleveland HS forum following deadly crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - “Making Powell Boulevard Safer for All.” That was the goal for Thursday night’s community forum held at Cleveland High School. It follows a deadly crash at SE 26th and Powell that took the life of acclaimed local chef Sarah Pliner as she biked to work.
County leaders, candidates react to Wheeler’s homeless plan
Part of Mayor Wheeler's proposed ban on homeless camping and plan to build "campuses" to house homeless individuals, also includes action from the governor and county leaders.
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
‘It’s hard to find somewhere to go’: Unhoused Portlanders respond to mayor’s plan for homeless
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to address homeless issues in Portland, announced on Friday, includes banning camping in unsanctioned areas and will establish additional designated camping sites with resources and increase access to emergency shelters and safe rest villages. Kyle Kyner, an unhoused person, said he...
Wheeler announces proposed ban on homeless camping in city, plans to build ‘campuses’
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday a sweeping ban on homeless camping in most areas in the city as well as a plan to build three homeless "campuses" which will house homeless individuals.
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
Sec. of State: Newberg City Council race misprinted on ballots
The Oregon Secretary of State issued a directive for Yamhill County to conduct a new election for Newberg's City Council after the race was incorrectly printed on ballots, according to the Secretary of State's Elections Division.
Salem-Keizer school board seeks to fill board vacancy amid goal setting, community tensions
Following a board member’s unexpected resignation last week, the Salem-Keizer school board is accepting applications for an open seat. The vacancy comes amid community tensions, as one of the state’s largest school districts tries to set goals and find a new superintendent. The opening is for Danielle Bethell’s...
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Air quality advisory extended to Monday, more Oregon counties added
ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.
Portland City Auditor’s Office issues penalty against Gonzalez’s campaign
Rene Gonzalez's campaign is facing yet another penalty fine after an investigation by the City Auditor's Office into the campaign's rented office and parking spaces revealed the campaign accepted an unlawful in-kind contribution, according to the auditor's office.
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Drivers warned about potential hazards as rain finally returns to Oregon
Portlanders are breathing a collective sigh of relief as rain improves the air quality after an unusually dry and hot start to fall, but a lot of rain following a drought comes with some concerns.
