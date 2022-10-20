Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
LEV - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Zacks.com
Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NEWT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed at $50.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AFRM - Free Report) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of...
Zacks.com
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ADP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Ford Motor Company (F) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
F - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.13, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic...
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Elevance Health (ELV) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st
LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — are set to report. These five companies currently account for about 23% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Most of these are expected to report slowing profit and revenue growth, or even year-over-year declines, for the three months ending in September, according to the analyst estimates.
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs
RELL - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners, LP (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2022, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, buyers have been out in full force, driving shares upwards. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.1% downward over the last 60 days. Accenture (. ACN -...
Zacks.com
Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.11%. A...
Zacks.com
Verizon Communications (VZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
VZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.13%. A...
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top
WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.
Comments / 0