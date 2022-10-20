ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

LEV - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Zacks.com

Newtek (NEWT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NEWT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.25, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of financial and...
Zacks.com

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CRSP - Free Report) closed at $50.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AFRM - Free Report) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of...
Zacks.com

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ADP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $232.74, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Lululemon (LULU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.13, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the athletic...
Zacks.com

Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Elevance Health (ELV) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com

Tractor Supply (TSCO) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 21st

LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?

AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (. MSFT - Free Report) — are set to report. These five companies currently account for about 23% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Most of these are expected to report slowing profit and revenue growth, or even year-over-year declines, for the three months ending in September, according to the analyst estimates.
Zacks.com

3 Top-Ranked Stocks Pushing 52-Week Highs

RELL - Free Report) , DCP Midstream Partners, LP (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2022, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, buyers have been out in full force, driving shares upwards. Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 21st

AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.1% downward over the last 60 days. Accenture (. ACN -...
Zacks.com

Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.11%. A...
Zacks.com

Verizon Communications (VZ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

VZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.13%. A...
Zacks.com

Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings

KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com

Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top

WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.

