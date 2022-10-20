Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Twisters: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, from its possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. In 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Jan De Bont’s Twister, one of the best disaster movies of the decade. Boasting groundbreaking visual...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
'All Quiet On The Western Front' Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 literary masterpiece is getting its third screen adaptation, this time for Netflix, and in full, horrifying color.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Complex
Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In
After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors star in 'Creed III' official trailer
The official trailer for "Creed III," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, was released Tuesday.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Skaar Actor Breaks Silence on New Marvel Role
She-Hulk's Skaar actor just revealed some behind-the-scenes looks at the series. Wil Deusner shared a look at the motion capture process for the Disney+ series. On Instagram, fans took a peek at all those dots necessary for motion capture work. A lot of viewers delighted in seeing the Hulk son actually hitting the screen at some point. Some of them want World War Hulk as soon as possible. While that may not be on tap for some time, Deusner presents the first step toward that massive conflict. The Avengers would have their hand full with the friend Bruce Banner and his son, for sure. For now, feast on these images and hear what Skaar could have looked like.
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has Rotten Tomatoes score revealed as first reviews land
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has landed a rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 55% as its first reviews have landed. The Rock's long-awaited debut in the Worlds of DC has promised to establish a new hierarchy in the Multiverse, opening up the legacy of the Justice Society of America on the big screen for the first time.
disneydining.com
Disney Releases Extended Sneak Peak of Upcoming Animated Movie!
Disney has a pretty big slate of movies set to be released in the next year — from live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid and Snow White to original films like The Haunted Mansion. There are also a number of Marvel films on the slate — like Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — to the highly anticipated Avatar: Way of the Water.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
ComicBook
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
Polygon
Remember RIPD? It suddenly has a prequel, and the first 8 minutes are online now
It’s not like we’re short of evidence that literally every IP that’s ever been a movie or TV show is currently on the table for a reboot, prequel, spinoff, or re-imagining. But the latest case in point is particularly surprising: Universal Pictures has revived RIPD, the comic-book-turned-movie that flopped in theaters back in 2013. On Wednesday, the studio released the first trailer for a prequel movie called RIPD: Rise of the Damned, which is coming out on home video and digital release on Nov. 15. Streaming video that appears to be the first eight minutes of the movie is also online on Universal’s website.
ComicBook
Ron Masak, Murder, She Wrote Star and Character Actor, Dead at 86
Another beloved member of the Murder, She Wrote cast has passed away. Ron Masak, the character actor who portrayed Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 86. Masak's granddaughter, Kaylie Defilippis, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Thursday of natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks. The news of Masak's passing comes just over a week after the death of Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury.
Stuff of nightmares: Get an up-close view of ant’s face
Nikon’s Small World photo contest is giving us an up-close view of a demon just in time for Halloween. Instead of being something out of the fantasy of Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter or even R.L. Stein, the photo is that of an ant, magnified several times. Some people...
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
