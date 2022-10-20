ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What went wrong for the Yankees in ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros: Cold hitters and shaky pitchers

By Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

HOUSTON – Two hours into Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, and it felt as if the Houston Astros held a five-run lead at Minute Maid Park against the New York Yankees.

There was traffic on the bases and drives that somehow landed in the gloves of Aaron Judge and – yes – Giancarlo Stanton, making his first outfield start since July 21, also at Houston.

But the ALCS opener remained knotted until the sixth, when Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick belted solo homers that sent the Yankees to a 4-2 defeat .

And the vocal, standing sellout crowd of 41,487 fans were only too happy to double down on the Yankees’ anguish in this ballpark, where the Yanks watched the Astros celebrate pennants at their expense in 2017 and 2019.

As Jeremy Pena trotted around the bases following a towering solo homer in the seventh off reliever Frankie Montas, the Wednesday night celebration party was full go in downtown Houston.

Here are our observations from Game 1:

Justin Verlander vs. Jameson Taillon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1sfR_0ifp1mEJ00
Oct 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after striking out Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (not pictured) to end the sixth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Making his first start in two weeks, Jameson Taillon was shaky from the beginning.

And the Cooperstown-bound Justin Verlander only got better, finishing his six-inning start by retiring the last 11 batters he faced – nine of them on strikeouts.

Of course, the only Yankee to tag him was Harrison “Babe’’ Bader , whose second-inning solo shot was his fourth homer in six postseason games with his new club.

Verlander quelled a potential rally in the third, striking out Josh Donaldson and Matt Carpenter after Stanton’s double off the right field wall put runners at second and third with one out.

With 11 strikeouts, Verlander bounced back from his rough AL Division Series start against Seattle (4 IP, 10 hits, 6 ER), and established an MLB record with his eighth postseason start reaching double-digit Ks.

Taillon didn’t strike out anyone in his 4.1 innings but yielded just one run - a two-out RBI double by No. 9 hitter Martin Maldonado - on more luck than guile.

ALCS: Verlander tosses a gem, Astros slug three homers to win ALCS Game 1

STEP UP TO THE PLATE: Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Clarke Schmidt on the wrong end again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138aAM_0ifp1mEJ00
New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (86) stands on the mound during the fifth inning in Game 1 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) Kevin M. Cox, AP

Four days after his ALDS Game 4 ninth-inning collapse at Cleveland , Clarke Schmidt was in the thick of it again Wednesday night.

Summoned in the fifth to replace Taillon, Schmidt was asked to intentionally walk playoff gamebreaker Yordan Alvarez with first base open.

Schmidt then walked Alex Bregman on his own before inducing an inning-ending double play grounder by Kyle Tucker, wildly pumping a fist for emphasis as he kept the game tied.

But in the sixth, Schmidt surrendered solo homers to Gurriel and McCormick, and Montas gave up a leadoff homer to Jeremy Pena in the seventh, making it a 4-1 Houston lead.

Anthony Rizzo’s solo homer in the eighth cut the lead to 4-2, and Houston's Ryan Pressly was summoned with runners at first and second to preserve the lead.

Matt Carpenter starts, falters

Pressly did it by striking out Matt Carpenter to end the eighth.

Making his first start of the postseason – his first overall since Aug. 8 due to fractured left foot – Carpenter struck out all four times as Wednesday’s designated hitter.

Manager Aaron Boone gave Stanton the start in left field. And after being frozen momentarily on a Pena double over his head in the first, Stanton made a sensational running catch to his right, at the wall, to rob Gurriel leading off the fourth.

Judge’s amazing, headlong diving catch to his right saved two runs in the first, but the slugger was 0-for-4 at the plate with one strikeout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGl47_0ifp1mEJ00
Oct 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts during an at bat against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After being benched in Games 4 and 5 of the ALDS due to shaky defensive play, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was back as the starting shortstop, with rookie Oswald Cabrera on the bench.

Cabrera is expected to start in left field for Game 2, with lefty Framber Valdez due to start for Houston against Luis Severino.

That will put Stanton back at DH and Carpenter back on the bench.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What went wrong for the Yankees in ALCS Game 1 vs. Astros: Cold hitters and shaky pitchers

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to viral fan incident in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros featured a viral incident with one fan running on the field. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was warming up on the field. It was not shown...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mike Francesa Blasts Aaron Boone After Controversial Comment

Longtime sports radio pundit Mike Francesa didn't appreciate Aaron Boone's comments following the New York Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Houston Astros. During the eighth inning, Aaron Judge hit an opposite-field line drive that nearly left Minute Maid Park. However, Kyle Tucker had enough room to make a jumping catch near the fence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: 1 Astros Decision "Killed Us"

Following the Yankees' Game 2 loss to the Astros, manager Aaron Boone made an interesting comment during his press conference. When discussing Aaron Judge's flyout in the tp of the eighth inning, Boone pointed out that Houston left the roof open at Minute Maid Park. Boone believes Judge would've hit...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS New York

Yankee fans disappointed by ALCS Game 3 loss at home

NEW YORK -- The Yankees were routed by the Astros as they returned home to the Bronx for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, disappointing the fans who flocked to Yankee Stadium.Decked out in their Yankees gear, fans were optimistic walking into the stadium for Saturday's game against the Houston Astros."We got the city out. We're finna win this. We're finna go big, go home, right? Right," one fan said."It has to happen. We don't have a choice," another fan said.Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the tune quickly changed."Disgusted. It took us 13 years to get...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cristian Javier to start in Houston's Game 3 ALCS matchup against Yankees

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier will start in Saturday's American League Championship Series contest against the New York Yankees. Javier will make his first postseason start this season while Lance McCullers will get the responsibility to start in Game Four. In 148.2 innings this season, Javier has produced a 33.2%...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

650K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy