ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0ifp1ja800

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhJhF_0ifp1ja800
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwCs2_0ifp1ja800
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles:  POISE    KNELT    CAVIAR    STINKY

Answer: It was easy to see the airport as they approached because it was now – IN "PLANE" "SITE"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"There is no stopping this existential mirror that's held up to yourself when you're about to have a kid." – John Krasinski

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IF YOU ARE ALWAYS TRYING TO BE NORMAL, YOU WILL NEVER KNOW HOW AMAZING YOU CAN BE. – MAYA ANGELOU

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

BECAUSE THE BRIDGE CHAMP IS REALLY GUNG-HO TO PLAY CARDS, SHE KEEPS ASKING "TEN-ACE, ANYONE?"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

RANCH    FRENCH    CAESAR    ITALIAN

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

POTATO, OPERATE, EMPEROR, REPORTERS, SHORTER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2c81_0ifp1ja800
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. ENTERED
  2. DEPENDENT
  3. CRITTERS
  4. CAPITULATE
  5. UMAMI
  6. FORWARDING
  7. ALTERNATED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Buoyant market

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

650K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy