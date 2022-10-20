Toyota Tundra catalytic converters targeted by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pickup trucks.

"The city of Stuart ... had seven in the last couple of days," Sheriff William Snyder said Wednesday. "We had one last night."

According to Snyder, the Tundra models have landed on the hotlist for having their catalytic converters stolen at the highest rate than any other vehicle in America. The full-size trucks are equipped with four times the amount of precious metals than other cars. They're called platinum, rhodium and palladium, which serve as catalysts to convert harmful gases such as carbon monoxide into less harmful gases like carbon dioxide, as well as water.

Gregory Michael lives in Port. St. Lucie and has witnessed the crime firsthand.

"I was very upset because I had heard about it happening in the bigger cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale and stuff like that," Michael said. "So I don't like when it's climbing up the White House lawn, you know what I'm saying, when it hits home."

While away on a mission trip in the Dominican Republic, all four of his converters were stolen from his 2006-model truck.

WPTV Catalytic converters on Toyota Tundra pickup trucks are targeted more than any other vehicle, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says.

"You can kind of see a pipe and then a missing and then a pipe and I said, 'Oh my lord, that's what it was,'" he explained.

Robert Gonzales, an auto repair shop owner, said thieves are also targeting the Tundra trucks because they are easily accessible.

"They're off the ground, so they can just crawl under the vehicle and within two or three minutes, it's done," Gonzales said. "You know, they're that good. They can get in and get out."

To make matters worse, once it happens, victims like Michael are left with a repair bill of up to $7,500, Gonzales said.

To help avoid falling victim to the crime, Snyder recommends the following:

Park in well-lit areas to eliminate any concealment for thieves.

Consider installing catalytic converter shields. They are the closest things to locks and could deter thieves who think the crime will take too long.

Have the VIN number etched or painted on the converter. This makes it traceable and unsellable.

Snyder also encourages residents to remain vigilant.

"One of our thefts, neighbors heard something and saw something but didn't call the police," he said. "So if you see something ... please call us."