FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
monvalleyindependent.com
Charter school buys former Monongahela Elementary Center
The former Monongahela Elementary Center building sold earlier this month to a cyber charter school based in Harrisburg. Commonwealth Charter Academy bought the unused property in two parcels from Venetia Commons LLC for a total of $525,000. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s...
monvalleyindependent.com
U.S. Navy presents award to BVA principal
Dr. Michael Sable, principal at Belle Vernon Area High School, was among a select group of winners of an honor from the U.S. Navy. Sable received the Impact Influencer of the Year Award from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group of Pittsburgh. He is one of only 26 recipients of the award throughout the country’s 26 naval recruiting regions and was selected among educators in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and the state of New York minus New York City.
monvalleyindependent.com
MONster Dash, Ethnic Food Fair this weekend
Forecasters predict great fall weather this weekend, and Donora organizations are taking advantage. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Mon Valley Salvation Army will hold its first MONster Dash in Palmer Park. Later that day, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church will host its annual Ethnic Food Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
monvalleyindependent.com
Teen on bike struck by car in Elizabeth
A 14-year old boy was riding his bike Friday in Elizabeth when he was struck by a car. People at the scene of the accident said Lucas Elm, a ninth-grader at Elizabeth Forward High School, was “conscious” before he was taken to a local hospital by SouthEast Regional EMS.
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert ‘Bob’ William Springer Jr. – Formerly of Charleroi
Robert “Bob” William Springer Jr., beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sarah (Tierney); and grandsons, Henry and Matthew. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo (Yeager). Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Col. Robert William Springer and the late Edith Springer (Vance). Bob spent his childhood in Charleroi, then moved to Heidelberg, Germany, for high school. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering for 20 years. He then led education programs at Argonne National Laboratory and consulted with the IAEA in Vienna, Austria. Visit http://robertspringer.org to read more about Bob’s life. A celebration of life will occur Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton, Colo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the “Bob Springer Memorial Bench” https://www.hudsongardens.org/support/donate.
monvalleyindependent.com
Eva Bewszka Martin – Monessen
Eva Bewszka Martin, 99, of Monessen, born Jan. 29, 1923, in Ukraine, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen. Eva loved to travel, and most of all she enjoyed going to bingo with her family. Surviving her are a son, Stefan (Deanna) Bewszka of Apollo, Pa.; three daughters, Anna (Edward) Furio of Chesapeake, Va., Josephine “Susie” Torbar of Monessen and Catherine Lewgood of Monessen; three grandchildren, Stefan R. (Christine) Bewszka, Leslie A. Lewgood and Christi Gambardella; 11 great-grandchildren, Kandice, Aaron, Lukas, Stefan, Alyssa, Tyler, Zachary, Hannah, Coles Stefan, Roman and Alexa; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Stefan Bewszka and Warren E. Martin; a granddaughter, Lisa Booker; and two sons-in-law, Richard Torbar and David W. Lewgood. Private visitation and funeral services were held at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen. Interment followed in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery. Condolences accepted for the family at www.billicksfuneralhome.com.
wajr.com
Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
Weapon found on student inside Canon-McMillan High School
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A student at Canon-McMillan High School was removed by police after a weapon was discovered on them Friday morning. According to a letter sent to district families, the North Strabane Township Police Department and administration members were able to remove the student from the classroom without incident.
monvalleyindependent.com
Season of turmoil continues for South Allegheny
A disastrous football season at South Allegheny inched closer to its end with another lopsided loss Friday night. The Gladiators, playing for the second time in four weeks without regular starting quarterback Eric Wehrer in interim coach Desmond Ball’s second game, returned home after suffering a 42-0 WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference loss at Mt. Pleasant, their eighth setback in a row after a season-opening victory over Yough.
Cambria County woman charged for alleged assault with a skillet lid
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman. On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey […]
WDTV
Lauren’s Wish to open doors for those battling substance abuse and addiction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lauren Cole lost her battle with addiction in 2020 after she was unknowingly sold Fentanyl. Even before Lauren’s passing, her father, Michael Cole, had made it his mission to carry out one of his daughter’s wishes that she shared three weeks before her passing.
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
Pittsburgh-area resident victim of ‘porch pirate’ theft
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is ramping up, meaning more deliveries to homes, and more opportunities for “porch pirates.”. Sarah Mazzocchi was at her Mt. Lebanon home when four packages were delivered. Her husband got an alert and they checked the front porch, but only one package was there.
11-year-old hit by car in Pittsburgh
An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday afternoon near a school in Carrick. The girl, who was identified as a Pittsburgh Southbrook School student, was meeting a younger sibling who attends Pittsburgh Concord School when the incident occurred, school spokesperson Ebony Pugh said. The girl...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport overwhelms Latrobe, 54-14
There was good news and bad news for Latrobe’s football team Friday night. The bad news came first: The Wildcats were thumped by No. 1 McKeesport, 54-14, in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. The good news, which softened the blow some: Latrobe is headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, a federal appeals court put President Joe Biden’s plan on pause to dismiss up to $10,000 in student loan debt for eligible applicants or up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients. The court is considering a legal challenge from six Republican-led states. On the...
Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills. Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m. A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our...
monvalleyindependent.com
Trick or treat – Leopards style
Belle Vernon Area held trick-or-treating at Friday night’s football game against Southmoreland. Participants included Layla Dawida, Olivia Steele, Kennedy Curcio, Ava Zuro, Kenzie Sellew, Taylor Bergman and Alexia Dougherty.
