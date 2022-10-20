ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganradio.org

Waste management company plans $35 million recycling hub in Detroit

One of the country’s largest waste management companies said Wednesday it plans to expand its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM facilities in the state. Aaron Johnson is the Great...
East Village Magazine

UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant

The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit now has $100M to replace lead service lines over next 3 years

DETROIT – There is now $100 million in a fund that will help Detroit speed up the replacement of its estimated 80,000 lead service lines in the city. The money comes from state and federal grants and the replacement will come at no additional cost to Detroit Water and Sewerage Department customers, according to DWSD Director Gary Brown.
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CBS Detroit

Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries

A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
thehamtramckreview.com

With the return of water shutoffs, homeowners are paying up

For about two years, during the height of the covid pandemic, the state forbade communities from shutting off water service because of non-payment. Those days have been over for awhile now, and Hamtramck was poised to turn off water to about 500 households. But since word got around that shutoffs...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
fox2detroit.com

Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
The Detroit Free Press

Judge denies Carvana request for temporary restraining order against Michigan

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied Carvana's request that a temporary restraining order be granted against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for suspending its operations at its location in Novi. Earlier this month, state officials suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana called "baseless." The state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed...
michiganchronicle.com

How Neighborhoods Are Using Community Land Trusts to Slow Gentrification

Mark Crain, left, executive Director at Dream of Detroit talks community organizing with housing and land developments into a multi-purpose CLT. This story is part one of two series covering the different community land trusts developing in Detroit as alternatives to traditional home and land ownership. As many Detroiters find...
fox2detroit.com

Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit receives 90 applications for 60 available marijuana licenses, including retail

The city of Detroit received 90 applications for the 60 recreational marijuana licenses available in the first round, which include licenses for dispensaries, microbusinesses and consumption lounges. Fifty non-equity and 40 equity applications were submitted by the deadline of Oct. 1, with 28 of the 40 equity applicants qualifying for Detroit Legacy status as well, Kim James, director of Detroit's office of marijuana ventures and entrepreneurship, said Wednesday. ...
