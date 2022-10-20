Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org
Whitmer, Dixon divided on tax breaks, school funding at Detroit Economic Club
Michigan’s economy was on the agenda as two of the state’s gubernatorial candidates made their pitch to the Detroit Economic Club on Friday. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the tax incentive deals she’s brokered with Republicans in the Legislature are drawing jobs to the state. "When we...
michiganradio.org
Waste management company plans $35 million recycling hub in Detroit
One of the country’s largest waste management companies said Wednesday it plans to expand its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM facilities in the state. Aaron Johnson is the Great...
East Village Magazine
UM-Flint administration lambasted for “bullying,” “chaos,” at UM Regents meeting as heated public comments critique “Strategic Transformation” and call for firing consultant
The University of Michigan Regents got an earful in public comments Thursday from faculty and students concerned about the actions of UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta, controversial steps underway to respond to challenges on the Flint campus, and the use of a consulting firm the group said advocates austerity and is wreaking havoc on higher education nationally in exchange for the bottom line.
Detroit Water Department Creates $100M Fund to Replace Lead Pipes in City
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) announced it has amassed a $100 million fund via state and federal grants that will provide for the replacement of an estimated 80,000 […] The post Detroit Water Department Creates $100M Fund to Replace Lead Pipes in City appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit now has $100M to replace lead service lines over next 3 years
DETROIT – There is now $100 million in a fund that will help Detroit speed up the replacement of its estimated 80,000 lead service lines in the city. The money comes from state and federal grants and the replacement will come at no additional cost to Detroit Water and Sewerage Department customers, according to DWSD Director Gary Brown.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
thehamtramckreview.com
With the return of water shutoffs, homeowners are paying up
For about two years, during the height of the covid pandemic, the state forbade communities from shutting off water service because of non-payment. Those days have been over for awhile now, and Hamtramck was poised to turn off water to about 500 households. But since word got around that shutoffs...
Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities
The decline in drug raids began well before voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
fox2detroit.com
Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs. During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan health department announces expansion of childhood blood lead data
Over 3,400 children had elevated blood levels in 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. The agency released new data about blood levels and children. This comes after the department updated its definition of elevated blood lead level in May 2022. Following in the footsteps of the...
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
Judge denies Carvana request for temporary restraining order against Michigan
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied Carvana's request that a temporary restraining order be granted against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for suspending its operations at its location in Novi. Earlier this month, state officials suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana called "baseless." The state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed...
michiganchronicle.com
How Neighborhoods Are Using Community Land Trusts to Slow Gentrification
Mark Crain, left, executive Director at Dream of Detroit talks community organizing with housing and land developments into a multi-purpose CLT. This story is part one of two series covering the different community land trusts developing in Detroit as alternatives to traditional home and land ownership. As many Detroiters find...
fox2detroit.com
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
Detroit receives 90 applications for 60 available marijuana licenses, including retail
The city of Detroit received 90 applications for the 60 recreational marijuana licenses available in the first round, which include licenses for dispensaries, microbusinesses and consumption lounges. Fifty non-equity and 40 equity applications were submitted by the deadline of Oct. 1, with 28 of the 40 equity applicants qualifying for Detroit Legacy status as well, Kim James, director of Detroit's office of marijuana ventures and entrepreneurship, said Wednesday. ...
