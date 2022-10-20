John F. Gatto died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living in Mars, Pa. A devoted husband and loving father, John was born on July 14, 1931, in Glassport, Pa., raised his family in West Mifflin and spent his final years close to his son and his wife in Mars. He is survived by his son, John Jr.; his wife, Crissy; and grandsons, John and Stephen Maher. We know he is at peace with his wife, Patricia, daughter Pamela, his parents and his brothers and sisters, all who left our world before him. John was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a 55-plus-year member of Plumbers Local Union #27, a member of the West Mifflin High School football “chain gang” for 45 years and coached little league football and baseball. Although suffering from the devastating effects of dementia for many years, he never lost his smile or pleasant and kind demeanor. Donations in his memory to Clear Thoughts Foundation are greatly appreciated, https://clearthoughtsfoundation.org. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in the Grotto Chapel, located in the lower level of Saints John & Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park, PA 15143. Friends and relatives will be received at a gathering in the Cardinal DiNardo Center on the church grounds immediately after Mass.

GLASSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO