Emmy Rossum Blows Bubbles For Daughter, 17 Months, On Adorable Playdate: Photos

Image Credit: Boaz / BACKGRID

Emmy Rossum, 36, is known for keeping her family out of the spotlight, but on Oct. 19 the mom and her daughter, 17 mo., enjoyed a day in the park for a playdate. The brunette beauty looked stunning in a pair of blue jeans, a black shirt, and an on-trend mini-black cardigan. Emmy wore her tresses straight down and in a chic side part for the day outdoors. She also made sure to accessorize with a silver necklace, black sunglasses, a mini-black purse, and of course, her diamond wedding ring.

Emmy Rossum laughed while on a playdate with her daughter on Oct. 19. (Boaz / BACKGRID)

While spending quality time with her toddler, the star channeled her inner child by blowing bubbles into the air. Emmy even stopped to chat with a friend while on the playground with her child. When she chatted with her pal, Emmy carried a colorful tote bag. The two mommas shared several laughs while their adorable babies stood by their mom’s sides.

The rare sighting of Emmy and her baby comes over a year after the Angelyne star revealed that she had given birth on May 24, 2021. She took to Instagram last May to announce the news along with a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her pregnant belly. “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Emmy captioned the photo. Since then, Emmy has shared a few faceless photos of her first baby, including one of the cutie pie getting her first COVID-19 vaccine! “An exciting day we’ve waited a long time for! Our daughter got her first covid vaccine!”, the momma wrote on the post.

Emmy Rossum rocked a pair of jeans and a black cardigan on Oct. 19. (Boaz / BACKGRID)

Emmy and her husband, Sam Esmail, 45, got married in 2017 about two years after they began dating. Sam wrote and directed the 2014 movie, Comet, starring Emmy and actor Justin Long. The Phantom of the Opera actress also spoke fondly of her man back in 2014 when she told PEOPLE about how he let her spend her birthday. “We went to the opera and saw Traviata. And then we had a dinner party at my house. It was nine girls and my boyfriend,” she said. “Poor thing, or lucky him.”

The Golden Globe nominee has starred in numerous TV shows and movies but is widely known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless. Some of her other work includes starring in The Day After Tomorrow, Dragonball Evolution, and Beautiful Creatures. After playing Fiona on the hit TV show for nearly eight years, Emmy officially wrote via Facebook that she was leaving the show. “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block. With love, always,” she penned on Aug. 30, 2018.