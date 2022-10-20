ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
ATKINSON, NH
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast

The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
HAVERHILL, MA
Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4

Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals confirmed white supremacist activity

Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
WOBURN, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers

WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
WINDHAM, NH
