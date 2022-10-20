Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Community leaders call on the city and state for help in containing issues at 'Mass and Cass'
If it's not raining or snowing, you'll probably see Roxbury resident Marla Smith walking around Clifford Park, looking for used syringes. And on Saturday morning, she was doing just that. "Here you go, right there, next to the barrel," she says, as she spots one along Proctor Street. "Not in...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
Haverhill Police Department Assists with Child Passenger Safety Seats Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed. To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation. The safety check takes...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast
The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
Haverhill Public Library Invites Community to Open Mic Night Tonight
The Haverhill Public Library is hosting an in-person and virtual open mic night tonight. The event is taking place tonight, Oct. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m., online or in the Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Performers may sing, play an instrument, read poetry or share art in...
Councilors Receive Assurances Haverhill City Hall Chambers will be Ready for Expanded Boards
As time draws nearer for Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee to expand their memberships, as approved by voters in the last election, some city councilors want updates on how well plans to modify the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to fit those new members are progressing.
Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4
Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
Buttonwoods Museum Studies New England Women Archaeologists During Open House
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting its Archaeology Open House this weekend to celebrate Archaeology Month. The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Women archaeologists from New England will be featured, including Thera Luce, the wife of Frederick A. Luce. To...
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’
Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”. The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. “Second Nature” is a...
Haverhill Public Library Presents Haunted Objects Lecture with Tom Spitalere Tonight
Haverhill Public Library is offering a lecture tonight led by Thomas Spitalere about haunted objects. It takes place tonight, Oct. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Spitalere is bringing in haunted objects and discussing the problems some believe they can cause, including...
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals confirmed white supremacist activity
Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence
The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event. The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence. Attendees can...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
Suspect arraigned for 1986 murder of Salem State student Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Thirty-six years after Claire Gravel’s body was discovered on the side of Route 128 in Beverly, a 63-year-old man was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, charged with her murder. John Carey, already serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder (strangulation) and house invasion convictions in...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 1