Pipestone rolls, Luverne falls in Minnesota football

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — The Pipestone Arrows snapped a two-game skid Wednesday night with a 62-28 victory over Windom, while Luverne fell 35-0 to Waseca in their regular season finales.

The Arrows capitalized on great field position following a 68-yard kick return on the opening kick, as Braden Bauman punched it in from 7-yards out to put Pipestone up 7-0.

Windom answered immediately on their ensuing drive, and used some trickery to do so, as a double-pass led to a 68-yard Kevin Bleess touchdown. The Eagles two-point try failed, and they trailed 7-6.

Pipestone responded on their ensuing drive, capping off a long touchdown drive with a 10-yard Kellan Johnson touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead after 1.

The Arrows opened the second quarter, much like they did the first, with a quick touchdown, though this time it was Johnson connecting with Rysley Borman for a 48-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 14. They’d never look back en-route to the 62-28 victory.

Luverne hosted 6-1 Waseca to close its season, and the Blue Jays controlled the game from start to finish as they picked up the 35-0 shutout victory.

