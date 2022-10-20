ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, MN

Pipestone rolls, Luverne falls in Minnesota football

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — The Pipestone Arrows snapped a two-game skid Wednesday night with a 62-28 victory over Windom, while Luverne fell 35-0 to Waseca in their regular season finales.

The Arrows capitalized on great field position following a 68-yard kick return on the opening kick, as Braden Bauman punched it in from 7-yards out to put Pipestone up 7-0.

Windom answered immediately on their ensuing drive, and used some trickery to do so, as a double-pass led to a 68-yard Kevin Bleess touchdown. The Eagles two-point try failed, and they trailed 7-6.

Pipestone responded on their ensuing drive, capping off a long touchdown drive with a 10-yard Kellan Johnson touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead after 1.

The Arrows opened the second quarter, much like they did the first, with a quick touchdown, though this time it was Johnson connecting with Rysley Borman for a 48-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 14. They’d never look back en-route to the 62-28 victory.

Luverne hosted 6-1 Waseca to close its season, and the Blue Jays controlled the game from start to finish as they picked up the 35-0 shutout victory.

Minnesota State powers past Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week – October 13-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another busy seven days has led to another group of top plays. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week: HM: Fisher takes a dive – Augustana Football The first honorable mention goes to Augustana as Casey Bauman connects downfield to Jack Fisher who makes the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Stampede’s rally falls short in Sioux City

The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind 3-0 to the Sioux City Musketeers and nearly completed a full rally to tie, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Max Rud and Clint Levens tallied goals for the Herd (3-4-0) while Xavier Medina stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for the Herd who came up empty on the weekend in the win column.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND

For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Powerhouse Plays – Thursday, October 20

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every week, the KELOLAND SportsZone features some of the top plays and playmakers in Powerhouse Plays. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays: 11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington 11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman 11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson 11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley 11A […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Elks beat Wildkats in Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week

The South Dakota 9-man and 11B playoffs got underway on Thursday, and with it came the first playoff Viewers' Choice Game of the Week, which pitted 9AA two-seed Elkton-Lake Benton against Kimball/White Lake. The Elks would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 32-18 victory.
ELKTON, SD
5th Down: South Dakota State Football | Journal Six

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 6th journal of 5th Down. In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured within this article. Quinton Hicks | Senior Defensive End | Wichita, KS (Campus HS) Major: […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Bauman finding a rhythm for Augustana offense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana is off to a 6-1 start this season, but they’ve had to deal with their fair share of injuries and that includes at the quarterback position. Casey Bauman was named the starter prior to the season, but he’s only been able to make four starts due to injury. The […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
