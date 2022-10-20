ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
Warriors' Klay Thompson Emphatically Refutes Report of Possible 2024 Retirement

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson crept into the interview room Thursday wearing an expression suggesting he wouldn’t have much to say. It later became clear the opposite was true. Klay, in this instance, definitely had something to say and waited almost 13 minutes to utter it unprompted. He...

