Patriots edge past Flying Dutchmen

HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — Hills-Beaver Creek closed its regular season with a 38-28 win over Edgerton Wednesday night.

After recovering a Flying Dutchmen fumble, the Patriots converted the turnover into points as Beau Bakken’s touchdown gave Hills-Beaver Creek the early 6-0 lead.

Edgerton would answer later in the opening half, driving down the field and capping it off with a Michael Gunnink touchdown to tie the game up at 6.

But the Patriots would have the upper-hand from there as they picked up the 10-point win over the Flying Dutchmen.

Minnesota High School Football Scores

BOLD 36, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34

Dawson-Boyd 22, Minneota 20

Fairmont 34, Blue Earth Area 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28

Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7

Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0

Murray County Central 12, Adrian/Ellsworth 6, 2OT

Paynesville 32, Montevideo 28

Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18

Pipestone 62, Windom 28

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0

Waseca 35, Luverne 0

Worthington 35, New Ulm 27

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.