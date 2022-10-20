ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, MN

Patriots edge past Flying Dutchmen

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSDYX_0ifoz9cf00

HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — Hills-Beaver Creek closed its regular season with a 38-28 win over Edgerton Wednesday night.

After recovering a Flying Dutchmen fumble, the Patriots converted the turnover into points as Beau Bakken’s touchdown gave Hills-Beaver Creek the early 6-0 lead.

Edgerton would answer later in the opening half, driving down the field and capping it off with a Michael Gunnink touchdown to tie the game up at 6.

But the Patriots would have the upper-hand from there as they picked up the 10-point win over the Flying Dutchmen.
Minnesota High School Football Scores
BOLD 36, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34

Dawson-Boyd 22, Minneota 20

Fairmont 34, Blue Earth Area 20

Hills-Beaver Creek 38, Edgerton 28

Jackson County Central 28, St. Peter 7

Marshall 42, Belle Plaine 0

Murray County Central 12, Adrian/Ellsworth 6, 2OT

Paynesville 32, Montevideo 28

Pelican Rapids 34, Breckenridge 18

Pipestone 62, Windom 28

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 37, Martin County West 0

Waseca 35, Luverne 0

Worthington 35, New Ulm 27

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Minnesota State powers past Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Week – October 13-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another busy seven days has led to another group of top plays. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week: HM: Fisher takes a dive – Augustana Football The first honorable mention goes to Augustana as Casey Bauman connects downfield to Jack Fisher who makes the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Stampede’s rally falls short in Sioux City

The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind 3-0 to the Sioux City Musketeers and nearly completed a full rally to tie, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Max Rud and Clint Levens tallied goals for the Herd (3-4-0) while Xavier Medina stopped 28 of 31 shots in goal for the Herd who came up empty on the weekend in the win column.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND

For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – Thursday, October 20

Click the video player above to watch Powerhouse Plays SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every week, the KELOLAND SportsZone features some of the top plays and playmakers in Powerhouse Plays. Games featured in Powerhouse Plays: 11AAA Brandon Valley at Washington 11AAA Harrisburg at O’Gorman 11AAA Roosevelt at Jefferson 11A Dell Rapids at Dakota Valley 11A […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Elks beat Wildkats in Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week

The South Dakota 9-man and 11B playoffs got underway on Thursday, and with it came the first playoff Viewers' Choice Game of the Week, which pitted 9AA two-seed Elkton-Lake Benton against Kimball/White Lake. The Elks would punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 32-18 victory.
ELKTON, SD
KELOLAND

Bauman finding a rhythm for Augustana offense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana is off to a 6-1 start this season, but they’ve had to deal with their fair share of injuries and that includes at the quarterback position. Casey Bauman was named the starter prior to the season, but he’s only been able to make four starts due to injury. The […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Monday Night Scoreboard – Oct. 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local scores from around the area can be viewed below: PREP VOLLEYBALL Ethan def. Avon, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-13, 25-20 Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-16, 25-12 Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 28-26, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14 Miller […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy