Westbrook, CT

WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Cinderella!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the shelter princess named Cinderella. The one-year-old beauty, like the movie character, has a soft strawberry blonde coat, accented in ivory. Her friends say she has inquisitive eyes, and is always innocently asking if she could steal the heart of each person she meets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: Storm Cloud

* I can live in a single family home. * I would prefer a fenced yard in my home. * I would like to live with kids 12 and up. * I would enjoy living with dogs but I would prefer a cat-free home. * I am a high energy...
NEWINGTON, CT
ctbites.com

Connecticut Halloween Events for 2022: Parties, Bars, Farms +

Witches, adjust your hats and ready your brooms. Mummies, fix those wraps and vampires, sharpen those fangs, ok? Halloween is here, people! Some might even consider this to be the most wonderful time of the year. If you are one of them, then we’ve got a fang-tanstic list of parties and events for you and your family to enjoy. Let your spooky shine!
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Pumpkin Festival dominates Plainville downtown

PLAINVILLE – Plainville’s downtown streets Saturday were filled with music, food smells, costumes and more during its annual Pumpkin Festival in celebration of the Halloween season and to raise money for area services assisted by the Plainville Community Fund. “It got started because myself and about 20 of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Huge support at wake for Sgt. Hamzy

Hospitals seeing spike in respiratory virus among kids. INTERVIEW: What age should kids go to haunted houses?. Dr. Laura Saunders talks about when the right time is for your child to deal with spooky activities or movies. Updated: 2 hours ago. Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy.
BRISTOL, CT
newcanaanite.com

Who Knew: What’s New is Old Again

This column is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. And that’s great, because while antique sideboards are fine, antique lettuce is not. The discount chain HomeGoods has a time and a place. If you’re looking for mercury glass pumpkins, a decorative sign for a wino pal, or a wobbly lamp, it’s an absolute necessity. I’ll never be mad at cheap housewares, at least not for as long as the trusty Ikea footstool purchased with my 1999 assistant’s salary sits squarely at my feet. I just don’t 100% understand why we’ve started feathering our nests with stuff that was essentially made to be thrown away.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
BRISTOL, CT
morganpawprint.com

Caroline King Fixes the Dress Code

In April of 2021, current senior Caroline King, wrote an article for The Morgan PawPrint about why she felt that Morgan’s dress code was unfair. She took matters into her own hands to help students feel comfortable about what they wear at school and avoid getting dress-coded. Her journey started in sixth grade when she realized that kids were not allowed to have dyed hair, and she did. That’s when she looked at the dress code closer and saw there were other unfair rules. It wasn’t until the second half of her sophomore year that she got a committee together. By the winter of her junior year, the committee met with Mr. and Mrs. Luther, along with other Morgan students to present to the Clinton Public Schools Board of Education. Caroline found out that the new dress code was placed district wide. King reflected, “The biggest part of it was trying to persuade people, and when you care about something so much you just want people, especially teachers and administration, to see your side.”
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

An Idyllic Home in the Heart of Madison

Imagine living in the heart of Madison, where shopping, dining, arts, theater, and beaches are all minutes away. Welcome to a home that offers just that—an idyllic life right in the center of town. Stroll on the property’s grounds and take in the beautifully manicured lawn with accents that...
MADISON, CT
WTNH.com

Freebie Friday: Cumberland Farms coffee, UConn tickets

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a fun time of year to get out with the family. Many activities will cost you money, but we’re Stretching Your Dollar with a few festive freebies. They say the best things in life are free, and at Cumberland Farms, it’s coffee. Every Friday through the end of the month, grab a cup.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Community members attend Bristol officers’ funeral

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In addition to the thousands of officers who paid their respects to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, the public showed up too. Amongst the sea of blue were small acts of kindness as thousands said goodbye to the officers killed in the line of duty. Pat […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

YOUR MANCHESTER: Dig unearths only mysteries at Pitkin Glass Works

State archeological representative Scott Brady summed up the first fall dig at the Pitkin Glass Works site this way:. “Like with many archeological digs, this one left us with more questions than answers,” Brady said “Once more, we have more mysteries than solutions.”. The event was open to...
MANCHESTER, CT
thecollegevoice.org

Welcome to New England, It’s Wicked Cold

Connecticut College is home to students from all over the globe. While it may feel like the majority of us feed from New England, plenty of students come from outside of this six-state bubble. New England is known for its pristine and picturesque winters which are accompanied by bitter cold. Many Conn students aren’t used to these teeth-chattering winters; they come from warmer states or countries around the world. So, how does a student who’s never had a winter that’s dropped below 60 degrees Fahrenheit handle the Northeast cold? How does a student whose winters have consisted of 90 Fahren- heit heat waves and beach days prepare for a winter in New England?
NEW LONDON, CT
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT

