Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Shopping plaza in Groton reopens after package found
GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A shopping center in Groton is back open after police received a call about a suspicious package earlier Saturday. That package is no longer suspicious and there is no threat to the public. Around 12:30 p.m. someone who was shopping outside of the Groton Shopping Center...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect
Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Man Nabbed In Groton With Backpack With Pipe Bombs, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after police allegedly found a backpack full of pipe bombs when responding to a medical call. The incident took place in New London County around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Groton. According to Det. Lt. David Miner, of the Groton Police Department, officers...
Eyewitness News
84-year-old man from Stonington reported missing
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from Stonington. James Bazinet was reported missing on Saturday. He is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark UConn...
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash
2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police ID Waterbury man killed by car on Baldwin Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police. Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man […]
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
Law enforcement pouring in for Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are traveling from across the country to pay their respects at Friday’s joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty. “There is going to be a lot of guys coming down, you know, fire department, and police department, and other places you know, […]
54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital This […]
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for Hours
Killingly, Conn.- Morning accident closed I-395 in both directions for over 2 hours Thursday morning. Shortly before 9 am Thursday morning, October 20th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with Moosup Fire Department and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 Northbound.
Portland police searching for suspect in attempted gun store burglary
PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11 p.m. Friday night, Portland police responded to an attempted burglary at gun store Central Connecticut Arms. The suspect allegedly attempted to smash the shop’s front display window with a hammer, triggering the businesses’ alarm and forcing them to flee. Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to the […]
Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield
A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide in West Springfield this week.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sgt. Hamzy's procession leaves Terryville en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Comments / 0