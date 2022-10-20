ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Eyewitness News

Shopping plaza in Groton reopens after package found

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A shopping center in Groton is back open after police received a call about a suspicious package earlier Saturday. That package is no longer suspicious and there is no threat to the public. Around 12:30 p.m. someone who was shopping outside of the Groton Shopping Center...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

84-year-old man from Stonington reported missing

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from Stonington. James Bazinet was reported missing on Saturday. He is 5′ 8″ tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark hat, dark UConn...
STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Car Crash

2022-10-22@12:47am–#Fairfield CT– Report of a three car crash with airbag deployment at North Benson and Barlow Road.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Police ID Waterbury man killed by car on Baldwin Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police. Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Law enforcement pouring in for Bristol officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are traveling from across the country to pay their respects at Friday’s joint funeral for two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty. “There is going to be a lot of guys coming down, you know, fire department, and police department, and other places you know, […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

54-year-old Hartford man dead in Wethersfield Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital This […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Quiet Corner Alerts

Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for Hours

Killingly, Conn.- Morning accident closed I-395 in both directions for over 2 hours Thursday morning. Shortly before 9 am Thursday morning, October 20th, the South Killingly Fire Department, along with Moosup Fire Department and KB Ambulance, were dispatched for a reported vehicle accident in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 Northbound.
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Portland police searching for suspect in attempted gun store burglary

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11 p.m. Friday night, Portland police responded to an attempted burglary at gun store Central Connecticut Arms. The suspect allegedly attempted to smash the shop’s front display window with a hammer, triggering the businesses’ alarm and forcing them to flee. Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to the […]
PORTLAND, CT

