monvalleyindependent.com
Teen on bike struck by car in Elizabeth
A 14-year old boy was riding his bike Friday in Elizabeth when he was struck by a car. People at the scene of the accident said Lucas Elm, a ninth-grader at Elizabeth Forward High School, was “conscious” before he was taken to a local hospital by SouthEast Regional EMS.
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert ‘Bob’ William Springer Jr. – Formerly of Charleroi
Robert “Bob” William Springer Jr., beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sarah (Tierney); and grandsons, Henry and Matthew. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo (Yeager). Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Col. Robert William Springer and the late Edith Springer (Vance). Bob spent his childhood in Charleroi, then moved to Heidelberg, Germany, for high school. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering for 20 years. He then led education programs at Argonne National Laboratory and consulted with the IAEA in Vienna, Austria. Visit http://robertspringer.org to read more about Bob’s life. A celebration of life will occur Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton, Colo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the “Bob Springer Memorial Bench” https://www.hudsongardens.org/support/donate.
monvalleyindependent.com
U.S. Navy presents award to BVA principal
Dr. Michael Sable, principal at Belle Vernon Area High School, was among a select group of winners of an honor from the U.S. Navy. Sable received the Impact Influencer of the Year Award from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group of Pittsburgh. He is one of only 26 recipients of the award throughout the country’s 26 naval recruiting regions and was selected among educators in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and the state of New York minus New York City.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charter school buys former Monongahela Elementary Center
The former Monongahela Elementary Center building sold earlier this month to a cyber charter school based in Harrisburg. Commonwealth Charter Academy bought the unused property in two parcels from Venetia Commons LLC for a total of $525,000. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s...
monvalleyindependent.com
Eva Bewszka Martin – Monessen
Eva Bewszka Martin, 99, of Monessen, born Jan. 29, 1923, in Ukraine, went to be with the Lord peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church of Monessen. Eva loved to travel, and most of all she enjoyed going to bingo with her family. Surviving her are a son, Stefan (Deanna) Bewszka of Apollo, Pa.; three daughters, Anna (Edward) Furio of Chesapeake, Va., Josephine “Susie” Torbar of Monessen and Catherine Lewgood of Monessen; three grandchildren, Stefan R. (Christine) Bewszka, Leslie A. Lewgood and Christi Gambardella; 11 great-grandchildren, Kandice, Aaron, Lukas, Stefan, Alyssa, Tyler, Zachary, Hannah, Coles Stefan, Roman and Alexa; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Stefan Bewszka and Warren E. Martin; a granddaughter, Lisa Booker; and two sons-in-law, Richard Torbar and David W. Lewgood. Private visitation and funeral services were held at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen. Interment followed in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery. Condolences accepted for the family at www.billicksfuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Buffalo Bill’s House is home to Halloween chills
Some of the most haunting film sequences to ever appear on the silver screen were captured in the Pittsburgh area some 30 years ago. Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis was the setting for actor Ted Levine’s portrayal of the androgynous, burnout serial killer Buffalo Bill in the Academy Award-winning film, “Silence of the Lambs.”
monvalleyindependent.com
Season of turmoil continues for South Allegheny
A disastrous football season at South Allegheny inched closer to its end with another lopsided loss Friday night. The Gladiators, playing for the second time in four weeks without regular starting quarterback Eric Wehrer in interim coach Desmond Ball’s second game, returned home after suffering a 42-0 WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference loss at Mt. Pleasant, their eighth setback in a row after a season-opening victory over Yough.
monvalleyindependent.com
John F. Gatto – Glassport
John F. Gatto died peacefully on Oct. 10, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living in Mars, Pa. A devoted husband and loving father, John was born on July 14, 1931, in Glassport, Pa., raised his family in West Mifflin and spent his final years close to his son and his wife in Mars. He is survived by his son, John Jr.; his wife, Crissy; and grandsons, John and Stephen Maher. We know he is at peace with his wife, Patricia, daughter Pamela, his parents and his brothers and sisters, all who left our world before him. John was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, a 55-plus-year member of Plumbers Local Union #27, a member of the West Mifflin High School football “chain gang” for 45 years and coached little league football and baseball. Although suffering from the devastating effects of dementia for many years, he never lost his smile or pleasant and kind demeanor. Donations in his memory to Clear Thoughts Foundation are greatly appreciated, https://clearthoughtsfoundation.org. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in the Grotto Chapel, located in the lower level of Saints John & Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Road, Franklin Park, PA 15143. Friends and relatives will be received at a gathering in the Cardinal DiNardo Center on the church grounds immediately after Mass.
monvalleyindependent.com
Trick or treat – Leopards style
Belle Vernon Area held trick-or-treating at Friday night’s football game against Southmoreland. Participants included Layla Dawida, Olivia Steele, Kennedy Curcio, Ava Zuro, Kenzie Sellew, Taylor Bergman and Alexia Dougherty.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport overwhelms Latrobe, 54-14
There was good news and bad news for Latrobe’s football team Friday night. The bad news came first: The Wildcats were thumped by No. 1 McKeesport, 54-14, in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. The good news, which softened the blow some: Latrobe is headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
monvalleyindependent.com
Business as usual in BVA blowout
Another Friday night, another early ending for Belle Vernon Area. The Leopards scored seven touchdowns on their first seven possessions, including five in the first half, in a 48-0 win over Southmoreland in a Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bearcats’ season ends with overtime loss to Crusaders
Natalie Kirsch scored with just under four and a half minutes to go in the first overtime to lead No. 17 Bishop Canevin to a 2-1 win over No. 16 Bentworth in a WPIAL Class 1A preliminary-round matchup Thursday night at Peters Township. To read the rest of the story,...
monvalleyindependent.com
Ringgold shuts out Connellsville, 3-0
Ringgold earned a 3-0 victory over Connellsville in the rubber match Thursday night at Connellsville Stadium in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ soccer playoff tournament. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
