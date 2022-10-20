The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.

