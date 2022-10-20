ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
ATKINSON, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast

The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department

Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
PLAISTOW, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin

(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy