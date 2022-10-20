Read full article on original website
Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’
Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”. The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. “Second Nature” is a...
Buttonwoods Museum Studies New England Women Archaeologists During Open House
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting its Archaeology Open House this weekend to celebrate Archaeology Month. The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Women archaeologists from New England will be featured, including Thera Luce, the wife of Frederick A. Luce. To...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
Haverhill Public Library Invites Community to Open Mic Night Tonight
The Haverhill Public Library is hosting an in-person and virtual open mic night tonight. The event is taking place tonight, Oct. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m., online or in the Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Performers may sing, play an instrument, read poetry or share art in...
Haverhill Public Library Presents Haunted Objects Lecture with Tom Spitalere Tonight
Haverhill Public Library is offering a lecture tonight led by Thomas Spitalere about haunted objects. It takes place tonight, Oct. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Spitalere is bringing in haunted objects and discussing the problems some believe they can cause, including...
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Haverhill Public Library’s $10 Million Renovation Plan Moves Forward with Second Public Meeting
Haverhill Public Library trustees and staff are inviting the community to attend a second public meeting to gather feedback for the building’s upcoming $10 million renovation. The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pizza will be served...
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast
The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence
The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event. The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence. Attendees can...
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
Shain Bradley Joins Plaistow, N.H., Police Department
Plaistow, N.H., recently welcomed Officer Shain Bradley to its police force. Bradley attended Timberlane Regional High School, graduating in 2018. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years where he was stationed on the west coast. He also deployed overseas to different parts of Asia, specializing as a rifleman.
City of Lawrence Observes Disability Awareness Month Tonight with Meet and Greet
The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Commission on Disability is hosting a meet and greet Thursday to recognize and bring awareness to local disability services. The event is happening Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m., at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. More than 15 state and...
Haverhill Police Department Assists with Child Passenger Safety Seats Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed. To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation. The safety check takes...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking Mixer With Benefit Advisors Group
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is joining with Benefits Advisors Group to hold a business networking mixer Wednesday. The mixer is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Complimentary appetizers will be served and a cash bar is available. Attendees...
Councilors Receive Assurances Haverhill City Hall Chambers will be Ready for Expanded Boards
As time draws nearer for Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee to expand their memberships, as approved by voters in the last election, some city councilors want updates on how well plans to modify the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to fit those new members are progressing.
Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.
Haverhill Schools to Close to Students Monday as Teachers’ Strike Expected to Begin
(Additional photographs below.) Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday, but the administration said staff are still required to report as teachers fulfill their promises to go on strike. Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta said negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association concluded Sunday afternoon with some progress, but no tentative...
Haverhill High Junior ROTC Wins High Praise; Selected as Naval Honor School Third Year in a Row
The Haverhill School Committee and local teachers haven’t found much in common during contract negotiations, but appear to agree on the good examples being set by junior members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The Haverhill School Committee gave high praise and thanks to leaders and members of...
Haverhill Schools to Remain Closed Even as Both Sides Agree They Came Close to Agreement Tuesday
Haverhill schools remain closed to students a third day even though both the school administration and teachers’ union said they believed an agreement was close at hand Tuesday. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told staff “There were several times today that I truly believed the Haverhill School Committee and HEA...
Annual Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival Returns This Weekend Hosted by Haverhill Public Library
The Merrimack Valley Halloween Book Festival returns this weekend to the Haverhill Public Library with local authors, panel discussions and more. The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. More than 70 authors are hosting tables to market...
