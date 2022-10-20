ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut needs to make the internet safer for children

By Tim Gavin
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMJa7_0ifoyUio00

As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.

Something needs to change: We need to make the internet, and especially social media, safer for kids and teens.

Tim Gavin

Tech companies are working internally to root out harmful content and practices like harassment, hate speech, and disinformation. I know something about their current efforts — I worked to prevent child exploitation on Facebook and Instagram as a member of the Meta Child Safety Team. But it’s clear that the government should have a critical role to play in establishing safety standards for companies to uphold.

We need consumer protections so that companies design their sites with the safety of young people in mind. That’s why, if elected, I will author legislation to provide guardrails for our youngest internet users, modeled off a bipartisan bill that recently passed unanimously in the California State Senate.

The California legislation gets tech regulation right. It requires that tech companies provide significant privacy settings by default, rather than forcing users to opt-in through complicated processes. It also switches off geolocation services that track where people are when they access a website — and, importantly, it bans “nudges techniques” that encourage unsuspecting kids to provide additional personal data.

Here in Connecticut, it’s time for a similar Age-Appropriate Design Code to ensure online platforms are built to take the wellbeing of children into account.

Now, I’m not an anti-technologist. The social internet can be a powerful tool for our communities to connect and thrive. In fact, I currently work with other online safety professionals at the Integrity Institute to advise tech companies, regulators, and legislators on ways to make our internet better. But we need ethical design standards, so our young people aren’t sucked into rabbit holes of autoplayed content, often age-inappropriate and algorithmically optimized to grab their attention, while unwittingly having their personal data harvested.

As policymakers, keeping our community safe should be our foremost priority, but there is a major gap in our federal law protecting kids online. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 is limited to online services specifically aimed at kids — and only protects users under the age of 13. It does not address websites with a broad audience, even when the vast majority of teens are using popular social media sites.

Here is where we can come in. Connecticut has a history of taking the lead in protecting its residents. We passed several first-in-the-nation gun-safety laws after the tragedy in Sandy Hook. In the wake of the disastrous Dobbs decision, we lead the way with reproductive rights legislation that protects medical providers and patients who are traveling from other states for abortion care. Now we can again take the lead and safeguard our most vulnerable residents. By passing a “CT Kids’ Code,” our government can stand with concerned parents around the state, and hold web and social media sites accountable for our communities’ safety.

This isn’t a partisan issue. Everyone — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — should be able to get behind making technology safer for kids. If elected, I promise to enlist my professional background in online safety toward this goal and lead the fight to pass an Age-Appropriate Design Code in Connecticut.

Tim Gavin is a Democrat running for State Senate in Connecticut’s 28th district serving the towns of Fairfield, Easton, Newtown, and Bethel.

Comments / 0

Related
US105

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoorsfirst.com

Shaking Hands with a Ghost

Minelab Detexpert, Stef Tanguay, searches for rare coins and relics of the Colonial Northeast. CHICAGO (October 21, 2022) – About ten years ago, Stef Tanguay was up late one night searching for something interesting to watch on YouTube. She found a channel showing a man searching a river and finding big, Spanish silver coins and early-American half dollars with a metal detector. The video captured her imagination; she had thought metal detectors were only used to find pocket change on the beach. She was impressed enough that she started looking at other YouTube content showing more stories of folks searching for treasure with a metal detector. She discovered people not only find old coins, but also relics from various wars, lost jewelry and more with these machines. Tanguay began to think about getting a detector of her own and trying to make some great finds herself.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities

STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
STRATFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country. The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District

(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

33 Connecticut state troopers sworn in

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yves Dingammadji was training at the Connecticut Police Academy when he heard that two Bristol officers had been killed, and a third injured, in a shooting last week. While Dingammadji said the other students were saddened by the news, it also reminded them of why they wanted to enter policework. […]
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy