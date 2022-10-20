ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refugio, TX

Marquee Matchup: Shiner (7-1, 4-0) vs. Refugio (6-1, 3-0)

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7vDN_0ifoyTq500

The week 9 high school football schedule is full of exciting games, including our marquee matchup between two UIL 2A-DI District 15 teams that are always eyeing a state title.

"Oh we're hungry. We've been waiting almost a year, and on the board we put how many days till Shiner we play them again," said Isaiah Avery, Refugio junior tight end, safety and outside linebacker. "We're just looking to come back after."

Last year Refugio did not like the way the season ended against Shiner in the Regional Quarterfinal. The scoreboard read 55-14 Comanches, so this year they made a few changes.

"We were in a hurry up offense and it worked well for us, but that night it didn't work at all," said Jason Herring, Refugio football head coach. "He (Dalton Brooks, Shiner senior running back and defensive back) got way too many carries and the game was extended and they blew us out, so our whole philosophy this year is to slow down the game and shorten the game."

Refugio plans on slowing down Shiner's star player senior Dalton Brooks by keeping him off the field. It starts with the Bobcats offense, and so far Refugio has shown a balanced attack with over 1,200 yards passing and rushing the ball.

"I think it's the new offense our coach has giving us this year," said Avery. "It's real edgy and it's hard to gameplan against because of the things we do."

The Bobcats use their speed in the backfield to confuse defenses.

"Probably one of the faster teams overall," said Daniel Boedeker, Shiner football head coach. "You know they always have good speed there, but that's the thing that really sticks out on the film is both sides of the ball offensively and defensively. Just how quick they are."

Refugio has more than speed this season.

"Just that we're more of a family this year and that we're way more physical than we were last year," said J.R. Moore, Refugio senior offensive tackle and defensive lineman. "We're ready for them."

Our Marquee Matchup kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio. The Bobcats are looking to add to their 35-game district winning streak. Refugio's last district loss was in 2015 to Shiner.

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio

The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
SHINER, TX
seguintoday.com

Matadors Drop First District Game of Season on Hall of Honor Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors fell into a three-way tie for 2nd place in District 12-5A following a 27-14 loss to New Braunfels Canyon at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Former Seguin head coach Travis Bush avenged his team’s 28-21 loss last year in the same stadium. The...
SEGUIN, TX
High School Football PRO

San Marcos, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Our Lady of the Hills High School football team will have a game with San Marcos Academy on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAN MARCOS, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Introducing your 2023 Miss Lavaca County USAgriculture…

“I love riding my horses, being outside and being a Chapter officer for my school’s FFA program,” Peebles says.” I maintain all A’s throughout the school year, and play on the varsity softball team for my school. I live on a ranch outside of Shiner, where I tend to all our livestock.”
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
kjas.com

Leesville resident Bambi Brantley has now been missing for 36 years

Saturday marks 36 years since the disappearance of Leesville resident Bambi Brantley. She was 26-years-old when she was last seen on Wednesday, October 22nd, 1986 as she was walking westbound towards a trailer park on the west side of Leesville. Investigators say they believe that she did make it to...
LEESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Bell County Motorcycle Accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle. Around 8:05 a.m., a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by 63-year-old Timothy Eugene Myers of Cedar Creek, Texas, was travelling southbound on Lakeview Road approaching the intersection of Bear Branch Road. According to the lead investigating Trooper, Myers failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

DPS investigates single vehicle crash

Gonzales first responders were called to a one vehicle accident Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Farm Market 1116. Twenty-year-old Wendy Vasquez-Ortega, of Gonzales, was traveling north bound off FM 1116 when she lost control of her 2007 Ford 150, striking a tree on the passenger side of her vehicle, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Reuben San Miguel.
GONZALES, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy