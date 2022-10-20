ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prada Mode Heads to Dubai Linking Again With Damien Hirst

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeNmu_0ifoyINK00
Moscow's Prada Mode featuring Damien Hirst's "Pharmacy" installation. Courtesy of Prada

MILAN Prada Mode is headed to Dubai with a reprise of Damien Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation.

The format, which consists of a social club created to provide members with art programming, late-night music performances and dining, will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at the ICD Brookfield Place, a skyscraper designed by Foster + Partners in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre, already home to international corporations as well high-end restaurants and bars.

The eighth installment of the roving club, Prada Mode Dubai will mark the fourth time the immersive installation has been mounted and exhibited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0ifoyINK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0ifoyINK00

Following the seminal work of art and the “Pharmacy” restaurants set up in London’s Notting Hill in 1998 — for which Prada provided staff uniforms — and at Newport Street Gallery, Hirst recreated the space in 2021 for Prada Mode’s sixth installment in Moscow at the Levenson Mansion, a pre-Revolutionary stately building located in the city’s Patriarch Ponds area.

In Dubai, floor-to-ceiling medicine cabinets recreating a functional pharmacy filled with furniture, molecule scale models, light boxes and wallpaper bearing catalogues of prescription medicines will animate the space.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be invited by Miuccia Prada to recreate ‘Pharmacy’ for Prada Mode in Dubai after our successful collaboration in Moscow,” Hirst said. “I’m working really hard with a complicated but beautiful space, ICD Brookfield Place, to create harmony between the inside and outside of the new building. Once again, Prada have found a space that will provide the perfect place for it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PywWG_0ifoyINK00
Prada Mode will be held in Dubai on Nov. 9 and 10. Courtesy of Prada

Across the two-day event, the Prada club will also offer panel discussions and nightly entertainment featuring performances and live music, to be complemented by dining and drinking experiences.

“I’ve always thought great restaurants can be seen as art, and art without the evidence as we always remember great meals on great evenings with great people in great places and in this way ‘Pharmacy’ is definitely a kinetic artwork that works best filled with people and art existing and living and breathing and eating and drinking and enjoying themselves as one,” Hirst noted.

After wrapping up the members-only club, Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation will be open to the public Nov. 11 and 12.

As reported, the inaugural Prada Mode was staged during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2018. The following year the format touched down at Art Basel Hong Kong and Frieze London, while in 2020 Prada brought the members club to Paris and to Shanghai, where the brand invited producer, director and writer Jia Zhang-Ke to transform the Prada Rong Zhai villa with a site-specific installation called Miàn based on his cinematic work.

Last year, the COVID-19-disrupted edition in Moscow was held in December, while earlier this year, the format touched down in Los Angeles, California, during Frieze featuring a collaboration with artist Marine Syms.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

PARIS — To the casual eye there’s nothing amiss on Rue de la Paix, from the view on the Vendôme column and the elegant sandstone buildings to Cartier’s black marble facade. But this much talked about feature is perhaps the only unchanged element in the jeweler’s...
WWD

Reimagining Battersea Power Station for the 21st Century

It was a restoration for the record books. Architects WilkinsonEyre worked for nearly a decade on reviving Battersea Power Station, transforming it from a grand, but derelict, industrial building designed for generating electricity into a London neighborhood filled with natural light, new homes, offices and shops.More from WWDRemodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina PorizkovaInside the Mojave Flea Trading Post in Palm SpringsA Stroll in Downtown L.A. “The degree of complexity, and the scale, was unique, bigger than anything we’ve ever done, and anything we will ever do. It was a very unusual project,” says Sebastien Ricard, project director at WilkinsonEyre. He adds...
WWD

Repossi Designs Limited-Edition Ring for Cheval Blanc Hotels

As global tourism and shopping increases, Repossi has stepped in with jewelry for Cheval Blanc gift shops. As global tourism continues to ramp up, Repossi and Cheval Blanc have linked on a limited-edition design that celebrates Cheval Blanc’s signature color to be sold in luxury gift shops. Cheval Blanc,...
WWD

Aquazzura Expands Florence Boutique as Categories Grow

MILAN — Aquazzura is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the expansion of its first boutique in Florence, the birthplace of the luxury brand. The larger 2,160-square-foot store allows founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio to present the Aquazzura Casa collection. Osorio unveiled a collection of tableware in June during Milan Design Week — a development of the home project Osorio introduced in 2020, when he tapped designer Fiona Leahy as co-creative director to develop the home business.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Eye Candy: Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 As a result, the Florence boutique...
WWD

Best Fashion Boutiques in China

A burgeoning multibrand fashion retail scene has not only made shopping in China a more entertaining affair but has carved out a space for local creatives who have made it a form of personal expression. Seven shops in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen have made their marks on the local retail scene, while the masterminds behind them each present a unique point of view.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing 1. Common Place, Beijing Founded by Chinese artists Ji Zhang and Cheng Huang, Common...
WWD

Luxury Brands Flock to Inaugural Edition of Art Basel Fair in Paris

PARIS — Leading luxury brands took advantage of the inaugural edition of Paris+ by Art Basel to stage citywide events that had the French capital buzzing even before the art fair’s official opening to the public on Thursday. Within minutes of the preview opening on Wednesday morning, the Grand Palais Éphémère temporary structure, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, was thrumming with visitors ready to whip out their credit cards. At the Louis Vuitton stand, staffers had to explain that the objects on display were not for sale.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200...
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement. Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings. The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view. Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Pomellato Stages First Exhibition in Tokyo

MILAN — Pomellato is bringing Milan’s design and craftsmanship to Tokyo, celebrating the jewelry brand’s own tight links with the Italian city at the same time. “From Milan to Tokyo Exhibition: A Journey Through Craftsmanship, Creativity and Design” runs at the Tokyo Jing exhibition space from Friday to Oct. 30. This is the first exhibition for Pomellato, which was founded in 1967 in Milan by the late Pino Rabolini, and is now controlled by Kering.More from WWDColor High: A Collection of High JewelryHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always “Tokyo, like Milan, is an elegant,...
WWD

Thom Browne Continues to Roll Out Retail

Thom Browne has big ambitions when it comes to physical retail. On Friday, the luxury brand will open its 96th store in San Francisco. But that’s just the latest in a rollout strategy that will see the company’s brick-and-mortar presence increase to 150 within the next four to five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York’s Madison Avenue

Hermès delivered a clear message about the viability of physical retail stores with the September opening of its long-awaited, massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house opened the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury at 706 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sebastian Manes Steps Down from Selfridges, Heads to Chrome Hearts

LONDON — There are more changes afoot at Selfridges, which was sold to Central Group and Signa Holding in a deal that closed in August. WWD has learned that Sebastian Manes is leaving his role as buying and merchandising director for women’s, kids and accessories. Manes, who joined...
WWD

A Futuristic Zara Opens at Battersea Power Station in London

LONDON — The new Battersea Power Station development has proven a magnet for international brands, inspiring them to spread their wings, test new retail formats, and occupy larger spaces than they would in the city center. Zara is one brand that’s taken the leap and opened its most advanced...
WWD

Convivio Marks 30th Anniversary With IRL Event, ‘Kill It With Fashion’ Tag Line

MILAN — Biannual Italian fundraiser Convivio is returning IRL for its 15th edition this year after skipping the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On its 30th anniversary, the charity supporting AIDS/HIV research unveiled a few novelties, including a new location for the event running Nov. 3 to 7 at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign For the first time in its history, funds will be channeled into prevention of other infectious diseases, not just AIDS/HIV, including Monkeypox, in...
WWD

Mojave Flea Founder James Morelos Is Rejuvenating Retail One Trading Post at a Time

Mojave Flea founder James Morelos is rejuvenating retail one trading post at a time. What began as the Phoenicia Flea pop-up makers market in upstate New York in 2014 has evolved into three permanent brick-and-mortar marketplaces in California selling Artisan-Collage’s upcycled table cloth lace shorts ($300), hand-crocheted plush cacti ($78), All Roads’ woven jacquard “Desert Floor” blankets ($198), Lust and Fond’s vintage sourced Issey Miyake pieces, Mojave Moon Apothecary roller-ball fragrances ($24) and other transporting goods.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene Since opening his first store in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa Dazzles in Corseted Vivienne Westwood Bridal Gown at Bulgari Aurora Awards

Blackpink’s Lisa made an appearance in chic style at the Bulgari Aurora Awards on Tuesday in Seoul. The annual award show honors the inventive power of women.  The K-pop star wore a Vivienne Westwood gown from the brand’s spring 2022 made-to-order collection. The “Camille” dress featured an ivory, satin corset on top and a draped, ruched bottom. More from WWDInside Bulgari's 50th Anniversary CelebrationCher, Elizabeth Taylor, Andy Warhol: A Look at Bulgari's 50 Years in the U.S.A Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the Years To accessorize her ensemble, she wore a Bulgari diamond and emerald-embellished serpenti necklace and a matching wrap-around...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Rocks With $140M Global Bow; ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Nears $100M WW – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam has launched to a $73M weekend from 76 international box office markets. Along with domestic’s $67M start, the global bow is $140M. The offshore debut is at the high end of the range we saw coming into the weekend, while worldwide is slightly ahead. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer was No. 1 in the vast majority of its overseas openings, and the top U.S. title in each of them. In like-for-likes, and using today’s exchange rates, the start is tracking 27% ahead of Shazam!. While critics have been down on Black Adam, working...
WWD

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Chanel brought the sun, the moon and a whole lot of stars out in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The brand staged a full on experience at the Lot Studios to celebrate the new celestial high jewelry inspired by Coco Chanel’s groundbreaking 1932 “Bijoux de Diamants” collection.More from WWDInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW Scene Indeed, it was like walking into outer space entering the dark rooms, designed to mimic Chanel’s apartment with Paris street signs, hopscotch game, bistro tables and photos of Coco hovering over cases full of sparkling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

From Fashion Illustration to Fashion Portraiture: One Artist’s Journey

Sharan Ranshi is lifting the long-limbed, sketched fashion model into the world of fine art. It’s a new life for the fashion illustration: one that abandons the stark white page and lands the drawn women in a color storm of living room luxury, giving them moods and personalities that make the women themselves a thing of interest — not just the clothing they’ve been sketched into.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post Graffiti'Paris Exhibition Explores How Frida Kahlo Constructed Her Identity Through Clothing “I started off doing fashion illustration and it developed...
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy