Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

A look from Hanifa fall 2022. Courtesy

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment.

Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.

A look from Hanifa fall 2022.

“Figuring out the best way to compliment her,” the designer said over Zoom. “This season, I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself because, in the industry, we’re constantly creating season after season; I just wanted to get into my mode and experiment with textures while continuing to elevate our knitwear.”

The fall knits were indeed elevated, as seen through new dresses and separates with pleat-like layered folds (a strong, abdomen-revealing black and teal gown) or fuzzy frocks of varying lengths that revealed and concealed the body with intriguing cutouts and transparent mesh paneling.

A look from Hanifa fall 2022.

The designer said she challenged herself by using neutrals — mostly black — as a base, and built upon it with pops of her signature bright hues. For instance, fall’s faux leather trenchcoat with gradient-reminiscent bright green stripes — an intriguing result of “experimenting” with hand-painting. The same effect was applied to a white mid-length white and blue knit number.

“We’re super customer focused. I love to shop and would love to shop in one place for earrings, shoes, bags — making it easier for our customer, which is why we want to expand into different categories,” Mvuemba said of the collection’s new footwear and jewelry, which will soon be available for preorder alongside her direct-to-consumer fashions. “My goal with every release is: when you see it, you have to buy it. I want you to feel the need to get on your phone, go straight to the website and buy the item.”