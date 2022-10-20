ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hanifa Debuts Fall 2022 Collection

By Emily Mercer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mOWB_0ifoyGbs00
A look from Hanifa fall 2022. Courtesy

On Monday, Hanifa designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her latest see now, buy now fall collection a la virtual presentation and live shopping segment.

Like Mvuemba’s prior collections — including fall 2021, which appeared on the runway for the first time in Washington, D.C., in November 2021 in honor of the brand’s 10-year anniversary — the latest Hanifa offering focuses on catering to a woman’s body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1is1yJ_0ifoyGbs00
A look from Hanifa fall 2022.

“Figuring out the best way to compliment her,” the designer said over Zoom. “This season, I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself because, in the industry, we’re constantly creating season after season; I just wanted to get into my mode and experiment with textures while continuing to elevate our knitwear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0ifoyGbs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0ifoyGbs00

The fall knits were indeed elevated, as seen through new dresses and separates with pleat-like layered folds (a strong, abdomen-revealing black and teal gown) or fuzzy frocks of varying lengths that revealed and concealed the body with intriguing cutouts and transparent mesh paneling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJlG0_0ifoyGbs00
A look from Hanifa fall 2022.

The designer said she challenged herself by using neutrals — mostly black — as a base, and built upon it with pops of her signature bright hues. For instance, fall’s faux leather trenchcoat with gradient-reminiscent bright green stripes — an intriguing result of “experimenting” with hand-painting. The same effect was applied to a white mid-length white and blue knit number.

“We’re super customer focused. I love to shop and would love to shop in one place for earrings, shoes, bags — making it easier for our customer, which is why we want to expand into different categories,” Mvuemba said of the collection’s new footwear and jewelry, which will soon be available for preorder alongside her direct-to-consumer fashions. “My goal with every release is: when you see it, you have to buy it. I want you to feel the need to get on your phone, go straight to the website and buy the item.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0Hyw_0ifoyGbs00
A look from Hanifa fall 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Glam Utility

Y2K influence was still in its peak for the spring 2023 season, bringing with it a revival of the glam-utility trend not seen since the early Aughts. Satin jumpsuits, sheer utility pants and statement cargo pockets everywhere turned this workwear-inspired trend into a true dress-up moment. “We were witness to a dressed-up, elevated, chic and sophisticated aesthetic that dominated the collections. There was an overall feeling of positivity and optimism throughout the week,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods about the season.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: UtilitySpring 2023 Trend: SheerDeveaux RTW Spring 2023 The cargo pant specifically was...
WWD

Cormio RTW Spring 2023

This was one frenetic show, with models accompanying toddlers, and in one case, a sleeping newborn, down the runway; a show space in a bohemian private home with a rabbit’s warren of rooms, and a collection of clothing that was both silly, and spectacular. Jezabelle Cormio doesn’t take the...
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
hypebeast.com

Levi’s Taps Sami Miró Vintage for an Exclusive New Upcycled Collab Collection

Falling in love with vintage design aesthetics from an early age, fashion designer Sami Miró has been turning her talents toward sustainability and upcycling since she was a teenager. As a result of her creativity and pioneering design technique, global denim behemoth Levi’s has recently tapped Miró for an exclusive new upcycled collab collection.
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Pairs Her Butt-Baring Dress With a Deep French Manicure

Cardi B recently bared (almost) all in an extreme backless dress that showed off some of her best assets, including her colorful butt tattoo. But although her outfit brought the shock factor, she kept her nails simple and trendy with a deep french manicure. The look is a slightly more modern take on classic french tips, involving thicker smile lines that typically start closer to the middle of the nail rather than the edge. In Cardi B's case, she opted for length, rocking long square acrylics, which she displayed on her husband Offset's chest. The final look didn't pull any attention away from her black nylon dress (not that it would stand much of a chance) yet still looked glamorous.
WWD

Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023

It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Glamour

Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Mashed

The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold For An Astronomical Price

Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).
sneakernews.com

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th

Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy