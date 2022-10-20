Closed Links With Millinsky on Capsule

Closed x Millinsky capsule.

Alexandre Daillance, or better known as Millinsky, is the cofounder and creative director of streetwear label Nasaseasons, which gained immense popularity after taking up residence in the Parisian concept store, Colette.

Now, the Parisian entrepreneur has linked with German brand, Closed, to create a three-piece capsule collection that includes a hoodie, a shirt and a cap with a typographic logo in different shades of blue, to create various slogan statements based on European values such as freedom and togetherness.

“Freedom is the first European value that comes to mind. We are all extremely lucky to be able, as members of the EU, to have the right to move and live in different countries that are part of the union. It is wonderful that our countries share common values and promote togetherness in many aspects” Daillance said.

With pricing ranging from $115 to $370, the capsule will be available for purchase starting Oct. 28, online exclusively at Closed.com.

Blending together thoughtfully embroidered designs paired with bold, creative statements, Daillance’s work champions an ethos that exemplifies a modern playful expression and represents the daring attitude of Gen Z, with celebrities including Rihanna, Beyoncé and Wiz Khalifa (to name a few) showing support to the young streetwear designer with his early pieces.

Notable projects have included the Rolling Stones’ redesign of the band’s Tongue and lips logo for their No Filter Tour, a capsule collection for Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up tour in 2019, and most recently, a merch capsule collection with Eminem that pays homage to the illustrious legacy of Slim Shady.