ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas earns tight win in Stockholm

 3 days ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas, back at the site of his first ATP Tour championship, moved into the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (12) win over the United States’ Maxime Cressy on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas, a Greek player seeded No. 1 in the event, captured the Stockholm crown in 2018 but hadn’t been back to the event until this week. He now has nine tournament championships, two of them this year.

In the first-set tiebreaker on Wednesday, Tsitsipas won the first five points but wound up needing three set points to seal the set.

Neither player broke serve in the second set, and the subsequent tiebreaker was a back-and-fourth affair. Cressy couldn’t convert any of his three set points, and Tsitsipas finally prevailed on his fifth match point.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals Wednesday were second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain, fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada, seventh-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark and J.J. Wolf of the United States. Sweden’s Elias Ymer won the last first-round match.

European Open

Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland pulled away late for a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 win over Great Britain’s Jack Draper in the second round at Antwerp, Belgium.

Hurkacz fired 22 aces to Draper’s five, including a 9-2 edge in the final set. Hurkacz also never faced a break point.

Fifth-seeded Daniel Evans of Great Britain routed France’s Constant Lestienne 6-2, 6-1 to join Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, and eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan downed Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3). France’s Richard Gasquet defeated Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker 7-6 (6), 7-5.

The United States Sebastian Korda, France’s Manuel Guinard and Austria’s Dominic Thiem won first-round matches.

Tennis Napoli Cup

France’s Corentin Moutet needed more than 3 1/2 hours to pull out a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Italian wild-card entrant Luca Nardi in the first round at Naples, Italy.

The match featured an astounding 32 break points, with Moutet converting six of his 17 break opportunities and Nardi going 4-for-15.

The first round concluded with two other matches. Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, and sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina topped Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3).

–Field Level Media

