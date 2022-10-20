ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBC Los Angeles

Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

NBA Twitter Rips Patrick Beverley's Playoff Declaration to Lakers Fans

NBA Twitter rips Pat Bev's playoff declaration to Lakers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. That was the reaction of many on social media following Patrick Beverley's pregame speech to Los Angeles Lakers fans Thursday. Prior to tipoff of the Lakers' home opener against the Clippers, Beverley took the...
NBC Los Angeles

Who Is Bibigo, the Latest Los Angeles Lakers Jersey Sponsor Company?

Who is Bibigo, the latest Los Angeles Lakers jersey sponsor company? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway. Most teams have already played their first games and are ready to fight their way through the season to possibly hoist that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Warriors' Klay Thompson Emphatically Refutes Report of Possible 2024 Retirement

SAN FRANCISCO – Klay Thompson crept into the interview room Thursday wearing an expression suggesting he wouldn’t have much to say. It later became clear the opposite was true. Klay, in this instance, definitely had something to say and waited almost 13 minutes to utter it unprompted. He...
NBC Los Angeles

Former No. 1 Player Simona Halep Suspended for Positive Doping Test

Former top-ranked women’s singles player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the suspension on Friday, saying that Halep tested positive for Roxadustat, a prohibited substance. Halep announced on Sept. 15 that she was...

