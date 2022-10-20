Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Smino Announces 'Luv 4 Rent' Release Date and Tracklist
Smino has officially announced the release date of his upcoming album Luv 4 Rent, as well as released its latest single “Matinee” produced by Karl Banx. Set to drop on October 28, the rapper’s third studio effort will include a total of 15 tracks and feature J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Cruza, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Cory Henry, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert and reggie. Luv 4 Rent marks Smino’s first full-length studio album since 2018’s NØIR, and will be supported by a joint tour with JID called the “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” in January.
hypebeast.com
Run the Jewels To Release Remix Album Made Entirely by Latin Artists
Run the Jewels are gearing up to release a new RTJ4 remix record, dubbed RTJ Cu4tro. The album will include new iterations of familiar songs made entirely by Latin artists. Among those who will reinterpret the record’s 11 tracks are Zack de la Rocha (Rage Against The Machine) and Bomba Estéreo, as well as rappers Santa Fe Klan (Mexico), Baco Exu do Blues (Brazil), Akapellah and Apache (Venezuela). Ahead of the album’s arrival, Run the Jewels have released their first remixed track: “caminando en la nieve” featuring Apache, Akapellah and Pawmps.
hypebeast.com
MOUNT WESTMORE Tags P-Lo For New Single "Too Big"
MOUNT WESTMORE has enlisted the help of P-Lo for their newest single, “Too Big.”. Clocking in at approximately three minutes and 40 seconds, “Too Big” follows predecessors “Bad MF’s,” “Big Subwoofer” and “Step Child” and is further proof that when Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort get together, magical things happen. The supergroup’s undeniable chemistry has been consistent across their releases, building up on the idea that their upcoming album Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort will not falter.
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Drops First Single From Upcoming LP “Do Better” Featuring Zacari
Ab-Soul has shared the first song off of his forthcoming album. “Do Better” hears the veteran rapper team up with a younger talent, the singer Zacari. Ab-Soul described the track as a reinterpretation of real-life events that have occured in the six years since he put out his last LP, 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone, Mark Morrison and Sickick Officially Drop “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack"
Post Malone, Mark Morrison and Sickick’s viral mashup “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack” has officially been released. The track proved to be an internet sensation as it has created more than 100,000 Instagram Reels, over 15,000 TikTok Creates and millions of views on YouTube. This creation from Sickick will be his first to be released on digital streaming platforms following his latest world tour, and arrives while Posty himself is on the road for his twelve carat toothache tour.
Weezer on the emotional connection of 'SZNZ' and continuing to 'spice it up'
Backstage at this year’s incredible ‘We Can Survive’ concert at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl on October 12, the guys from Weezer dropped by to talk with host Megan Holiday about their latest project, ‘SZNZ,’ and more.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Post Malone, Arctic Monkeys, Baby Rose
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by Post Malone with Mark Morrison and Sickick, Arctic Monkeys and Baby Rose, who released the viral track “Cooped Up / Return Of The Mack,” the album The Car and the two singles “Fight Club” with Georgia Anne Muldrow and “Go,” respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from MOUNT WESTMORE with P-Lo, Boldy James, Armani Caesar, Nick Hakim, Pivot Gang, Jeezy and JID.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Links With Goldie For Graffiti-Print Capsule
For its latest project, Stüssy taps iconic British music producer, visual artist, and DJ, Goldie, for a limited capsule. Initially known for his work as a graffiti artist, British music producer Goldie later became a pivotal figure in the ’90s UK jungle, breakbeat hardcore, and drum and bass scenes, co-founding the label Metalheadz and releasing an expansive body of work including his groundbreaking 1995 debut studio album Timeless.
hypebeast.com
'Tokyo Revengers' Announces Series Finale Date
After more than five years, the popular manga series Tokyo Revengers is set to end in five chapters on November 16 as announced by manga artist Ken Wakui’s official Twitter account which displays an image of “Revenge Completed” printed in red. The manga series currently has 274...
hypebeast.com
Winter 2022 Issue of 'JOJO Magazine' Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'
Curated for fans of Hirohiko Araki‘s generation-spanning manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the much-anticipated JOJO Magazine released its first-ever issue back in March this year to celebrate the 35th-anniversary of the series. As announced by the publication via Twitter, the second issue, dubbed ‘JOJO Magazine 2022 WINTER’ is set to release on December 21.
hypebeast.com
O Yeong-Su of ‘Squid Game' Rocks Balenciaga x adidas in Latest Issue of 'Arena Homme+ Korea'
South Korean dystopian drama series, Squid Game has broken records and swept awards ever since its release on Netflix in fall 2021. Following the success of the series, many of its cast also garnered global media attention. Actor O Yeong-su bagged home a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his performance in portraying the secret mastermind and Player 001 in the series. Now, adding another achievement to the veteran actor’s resume, the 78 years old O Yeong-su graced the pages in Arena Homme+ Korea’s coming November issue.
hypebeast.com
Playboi Carti Drops Narcissist Cut & Sew Collection
After a teased drop last year, fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Playboi Carti‘s Narcissist album. Earlier this week, the Whole Lotta Red rapper launched a countdown timer on the website for his Opium record label. Initially believed to be for the album, the expiry of the countdown saw the drop of the debut collection of Playboi Carti’s “Narcissist” clothing line.
hypebeast.com
London-Based Unknown Is Doing It All for FW22
Britain is bursting with designer talent. When looking throughout the U.K., there seem to be new fashion imprints appearing out of nowhere on a daily basis, all of which looking at the blueprint set by other established brands that have longer histories, and thus garnered more success. For example, brands such as Corteiz and Trapstar have set the standards of garnering worldwide attention with immersive product drops and international pop-up stores. Another brand following suit is Unknown and the rhinestone general has just presented its latest drop for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s the label’s biggest release to date.
hypebeast.com
Armani Caesar Delivers Sequel Album to 2020’s ‘The Liz’
Two years after dropping her debut LP The Liz, Armani Caesar has returned with a sequel to the hard-hitting rap project. While 2020’s effort landed Caesar on the radar of both fans and music critics alike, The Liz 2 sees the rapper come into her music style, further experimenting with sound, lyrics and production.
hypebeast.com
Loyle Carner Is Standing Up for the Things That Matter
Loyle Carner is all grown up. Speaking to Hypebeast from a U.K. music studio, the South London rapper finds a moment of solitude while waiting for his crew members to turn up for a session. Surrounded by amplifiers and microphones and talking into a Zoom screen, Carner opens up on the most intimate, soulful and altogether human album he’s ever made.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s release of JohnUNDERCOVER’s graphic-heavy coat and more statement outerwear, HBX Archives is serving up yet another wide selection of apparel items for week 92. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world....
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Presents Collaborative Reebok LT Court Hemp
Teased earlier this week, London-based streetwear label Maharishi and Reebok are teaming up for the second time this year. In June, the duo outfitted the Classic Legacy AZ in a militaristic “Subdued” colorway. Now, following Maharishi’s FW22 collection launch, the collaborative LT Court Hemp is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Reportedly Plans To Build a Mini-City Called the “Yecosystem”
Following the news that Balenciaga has decided to part ways with Kanye West, it appears the rapper has already moved on to his next project. According to Rolling Stone, Ye has filed trademark applications for a series of enclosed mini-cities that he wants to call the “Yecosystem.”. The Yecosystem...
hypebeast.com
Tori van Breugel on How Google Search Helps Discover Fashion Grails
Following TJ Sawyerr’s demonstration of Google Search’s new feature, Hypebeast and Google have teamed up to enlist aspiring stylist Tori van Breugel to put together a fit that aligns with her experimental style. Describing her aesthetic as “comfortable, chic and experimental,” van Breugel holds importance to being unique....
hypebeast.com
Drake is Giving Fans Free Dave’s Hot Chicken for His Birthday
Becoming America’s fastest-growing restaurant back in May, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot. Included in the journey was investment from Drake, “I tried the food and it was amazing,” said the Canadian artist in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”
Comments / 0