fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Juvenile shot 13-year-old in Athens home, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when a juvenile shot him on Saturday afternoon. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the boy was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown. Police found him shot at around 2 p.m. at a home on Essex Court.
Woman found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home where SWAT arrests man, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in which police discovered a woman was apparently stabbed to death in northwest Atlanta. The situation started at around 8:15 p.m. at a home on North Avenue. Neighbors called officers to the area due to safety concerns.
Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Man, 19, killed after exchanging shots with 18-year-old, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said an 18-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old man, killing him on Friday afternoon. Police did not identify the men or what led to the shooting but said the 19-year-old involved in the incident was died after police went to Gaines School Road at around 4:55 p.m.
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
Florida murder suspect arrested after running from cops near Jonesboro gas station, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County arrested a man who ran from officers near a Jonesboro gas station before realizing he was wanted for murder in Florida. Police said they discovered murder and attempted murder warrants for 27-year-old Otis Abdul in Broward County, Florida, north of Miami. Officers arrested him on Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road when officers saw him running and hiding near a Chevron gas station.
Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees
Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill takes the stand in federal trial
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill told jurors Thursday he stands by the decisions he made to order six men into restraint chairs in his jail in 2019 and 2020. Hill's testimony came as part of his federal trial on charges that he violated the rights...
Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment
ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Body camera video shows ATF, Coweta County arrest alleged drug dealer
Law enforcement said Dexter Farahkan was arrested in March and federally indicted based on those charges. Agents found more drugs inside his home when they came to arrest him.
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
Feds, sheriff's office arrest convicted drug dealer after raid on his Newnan home
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man previously convicted on drug charges is once again in the cross-hairs of a federal grand jury investigation, investigators say. Dexter Farahkan, 46, who was born Dexter Young, has been charged with multiple federal charges of weapons and drug possession as well as intent to distribute.
GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
Son waited for 90 minutes for school bus to arrive, mom says
A Douglas County mother says she sent her son off to his school bus stop, but the bus didn't show up. The mom says it has happened over and over again.
