ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Juvenile shot 13-year-old in Athens home, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens said a 13-year-old boy was seriously injured when a juvenile shot him on Saturday afternoon. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the boy was hospitalized. His current condition is unknown. Police found him shot at around 2 p.m. at a home on Essex Court.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A man was stabbed in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning, now officers are left questioning who did it and why. Atlanta police reported to an apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue and found a man with a significant wound to his chest. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing, according...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, 19, killed after exchanging shots with 18-year-old, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said an 18-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a 19-year-old man, killing him on Friday afternoon. Police did not identify the men or what led to the shooting but said the 19-year-old involved in the incident was died after police went to Gaines School Road at around 4:55 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Florida murder suspect arrested after running from cops near Jonesboro gas station, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County arrested a man who ran from officers near a Jonesboro gas station before realizing he was wanted for murder in Florida. Police said they discovered murder and attempted murder warrants for 27-year-old Otis Abdul in Broward County, Florida, north of Miami. Officers arrested him on Wednesday morning on Mt. Zion Road when officers saw him running and hiding near a Chevron gas station.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple car break-ins for Piedmont Hospital employees

Hospital employees are angry and upset after their cars were broken into while they were at work. It happened at Piedmont Hospital last week. The cars were all parked in the employee deck.
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drugs, firearms, and cash seized during search at Piedmont Avenue apartment

ATLANTA - An investigation into a fight at an Atlanta apartment ended with the arrest of three people and the discovery of dozens of pounds of marijuana, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the investigation began Wednesday around 9 a.m. when Zone 5 officers responded to a dispute with a weapon call on the 300 block of Piedmont Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy