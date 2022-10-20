ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Hall of Fame Village Mulls Reverse Split, More Time to Avoid Nasdaq Delisting

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago

Publicly traded Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment appears likely to beat a Nasdaq countdown that threatens to delist the stock of the football-themed business next month.

Shares of Hall of Fame, which trade under the ticker HOFV, have suffered mightily since the business went public by a SPAC merger in June 2020. After debuting at $12.30 and enjoying periods of strong investor interest through last year, shares fell below $1 in February. The cause is primarily due to the bear market, which tends to have outsized effects on smaller stocks like Hall of Fame Resort. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 34% from its November peak.

Financially, Hall of Fame—which develops football-themed content and real estate adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio—has been weathering the downturn just fine. But having its stock trade under $1 for more than 30 days is a problem, because it puts the company out of compliance with the Nasdaq’s listing requirements. In May, Nasdaq gave the Hall of Fame six months to get its stock to close above a buck for at least 10 straight days. If it can’t, the company could convince Nasdaq to give a half-year extension—or it could be kicked off the exchange.

Hall of Fame isn’t alone. Another 372 companies are out of compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements, mostly for low share prices, according to the exchange.

“We’ve been near regaining compliance but then as the market downturns, we continued to get pulled with it,” Eric Hess, vice president of finance at the company, said in a phone call. In August, Hall of Fame shares narrowly missed regaining compliance, closing eight straight days over $1 before slipping. Recently, the stock has traded as low as 53 cents.

But the company has pursued two options that should keep Hall of Fame Resort on the Nasdaq. For one, the company has already filed for an extension with the exchange. In that case, another six months presumably could allow the bear market to ease and for investors to start elevating the share price again. If Nasdaq follow its usual pattern, however, it won’t tell Hall of Fame if it approves or not until its Nov. 21 deadline is nearly up. As a backup plan, the company has secured shareholder approval for a reverse stock split, according to Hess. In that move, existing shares are combined and should result in fewer shares, with a price over $1. “We’re going through all the steps and doing all the stuff that we need to do to remain compliant… and letting the Nasdaq know we are serious about getting compliant,” said Hess.

Staying on the Nasdaq is vitally important for the business, which says it can grow annual sales to $150 million by 2026—up from about $11 million last year. Growth will come from adding more events (it hosted the USFL finals this year), opening a retail mall (hall of famer Isaac Bruce owns a Smoosh cookie franchise opening on company property), and producing media , like The Perfect 10 , a series coming to Fox Sports profiling the 10 Heisman Trophy winners who also are enshrined in Canton.

To use a sports metaphor, a demotion from the majors to the bush leagues—which for stocks is the Over The Counter “pink sheets” market—can be the start of a death spiral. Many institutional investors can’t own OTC stocks, and many retail investors don’t want to own them. That makes the ability to raise money for corporate activities by issuing more stock even harder.

“Our goal and our obligation to our shareholders is to give them a trading environment that is easy, easily accessible, that has liquidity, that’s being traded,” said chairman and CEO Michael Crawford during an investor call in August. “And to be removed from the Nasdaq into a pink sheet environment would complicate that and make it much, much more difficult.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

DraftKings Stock Surges on Reports of Deeper ESPN Tie-Up

DraftKings stock jumped in early trading Friday after multiple reports that the sports betting company was nearing an exclusive marketing agreement with Disney’s ESPN. The stock (NYSE: DKNG) initially rose more than 8% after the market opened, before settling around a 4% pop. Though details of the current DraftKings negotiations are sparse, the deal will likely come in “well under” the $3 billion that ESPN was reportedly seeking last year to license its brand to sportsbooks, gaming analysts at Oppenheimer wrote in a research note Friday morning. “We speak to a variety of companies on a regular basis and don’t comment on the...
Sportico

Sports Trading Cards Evolve Into a Viable Alternative Asset Class

PWCC Marketplace recently established a $175 million asset-based credit facility with WhiteHawk Capital Partners, a private credit investment manager. The trading-card auction house and storage vault plans to use the funding to expand its capital lending program. News of a middle-market lender providing capital to PWCC’s commercial financing arm is...
Sportico

Bear Market Erases Two Years of Sports Stocks Gains

The bear market has wiped away more than two years of gains in sports stocks, with the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index falling 14% in September despite sports betting companies seeing good trends with the start of the NFL season. The Sportico barometer of widely held sports stocks closed the third...
Sportico

Wall Street Will Demand More Results as Sports Relies on Its Money

Today’s guest columnist is Sportico sports finance reporter Brendan Coffey. It’s not news to people in the industry that institutional asset managers are flocking to invest in teams, but it’s worth noting the amount of money flowing toward franchises and related business has increased noticeably this year. In recent months Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital has started raising a new $2.6 billion fund, Arctos Sports Partners is collecting $2.5 billion for its new second fund and private equity behemoth Ares Management just closed on an oversubscribed $2 billion sports-focused fund. The list goes on: Dyal Homecourt still intends to raise $2 billion to invest...
Sportico

Topgolf Inventors Tap BlackRock in $150 Million Raise for ‘Upscale’ Mini Golf

Topgolf inventors Steven and Dave Jolliffe are back with a new sports-entertainment concept—Puttshack, an “upscale, tech-infused” version of mini golf—and they recently received $150 million in growth capital from BlackRock to expand across the U.S. Last year, the company announced a $60 million round led by Promethean Investments.  Since opening its first location in the UK in 2018, Puttshack has expanded to Atlanta and Chicago, with outposts in Boston, Miami and St. Louis on the way. The courses are family-friendly during the day and 21+ after 8 p.m., when the vibes are recalibrated for young adults. The Atlanta and Chicago locations,...
Sportico

Ohio Fishing Scandal Anglers Catch Felonious Theft Charge

A grand jury in Cuyahoga County (Ohio) on Wednesday indicted a pair of anglers for three felonies—cheating in a competition, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools—as well as for a misdemeanor, unlawful ownership of wild animals, in the aftermath of a fishing cheating scandal, in which the duo was caught inflating the weight of fish. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, each face up to a year in prison for each of the three felonies, while the misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of 30 days in jail. They also may be fined thousands of dollars and lose their fishing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Sportico

MLB’s Jacked-Up Wild Card Format Delivers Softer TV Ratings

Major League Baseball’s steroidal new postseason format appears to have had a dilutive effect on the TV ratings, as the expanded Wild Card round failed to match the outsized audiences of recent years. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the four playoff series averaged 2.75 million viewers over the course of nine games. While that figure far exceeded baseball’s regular-season national-TV turnout (the league averaged 927,896 viewers per game across Fox, ESPN, TBS and FS1), the Wild Card deliveries were underwhelming when compared to the ratings commanded under the old playoff structure.  Leading all comers was the Padres-Mets series, the only pairing of...
Sportico

Smart Yankees Fans Will Buy Saturday Tickets as Judge Continues Chase

With Aaron Judge on the cusp of breaking what many believe to be the “clean” record of 61 home runs in a season, ticket prices in the Bronx are soaring. The data, though, reveal a near-sightedness in fans’ purchasing habits.  According to Sportico’s analysis, Judge has a roughly 35% chance of hitting a homer to break the record on Friday night, with calculations based on his full-season pace of homering about once in every 11 plate appearances. Multiply the 65% chance he doesn’t reach the milestone tonight, however, by the 35% chance he hits a home run in any given game,...
BRONX, NY
Sportico

Sporticast: The Facts Behind MLS Valuations as LAFC Tops $900 Million

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Sportico reporter Kurt Badenhausen about his most recent MLS valuations. The data, published Wednesday, had LAFC as the league’s most valuable team, at $900 million, with the average club now worth $582 million. MLS investors believe strongly that U.S. soccer will undergo significant commercial growth in the next five to 10 years, as the country prepares to host the men’s World Cup, the Summer Olympics and possibly another women’s World Cup. As inflated as the numbers may seem, the league has attracted some of the most prominent...
Sportico

Web3 Sports Industry Can Emerge From Crypto Crunch Stronger Than Before

Today’s guest columnist is Miheer Walavalkar, co-founder and CEO of LiveLike. As the global industries bundle up to survive the “crypto winter,” what must we be doing to set ourselves up for a vibrant crypto spring that leverages all we have learned since the market around non-fungible tokens and Web3 first heated up? NFTs were initially heralded for their ability to provide digital scarcity, but can we use them for more than that? Given the bleak news cycle lately for cryptocurrencies, the answer may be surprising: For those who figure out the right formula, the opportunities are endless. Looking toward the next stage...
Sportico

Davante Adams’ Shove of Photographer Could Have Far-Reaching Legal Fallout

On Monday night, in a well-publicized incident, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved freelance photographer Ryan Zebley while walking to the locker room after his team’s night’s loss in Kansas City. The aftermath already involves criminal law, and it could soon add civil litigation, league punishment and loss of endorsement deals. Zebley, who worked the game for ESPN, filed a police report claiming body and head injuries after Adams pushed him. Zebley was treated at a local hospital. Adams apologized after the game, though he seemed to blame Zebley for being in his way. “I seen some guy running...
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportico

Suns Face Multiple Issues Beyond Sarver Suspension and Pending Sale

This would have been a training camp full of questions for the Phoenix Suns, even without the saga of owner Robert Sarver. The team was coming off a gruesome home loss this past May to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series. Star center Deandre Ayton came into camp not having talked to head coach Monty Williams since a blow-up in that final game, and after an offseason of conjecture about where he was going to play this season. Veteran forward Jae Crowder decided to sit out camp after a clash about his own contract and playing...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportico

NBA Top Shot’s Breakout Moment Passed. Can NFTs Rebound?

Had Caty Tedman not moved to Vancouver in 2014, maybe collectible music clips or Marvel superheroes—rather than NBA highlights—would have introduced millions to the concept of a blockchain. Maybe you wouldn’t have heard the acronym N-F-T at all. (Maybe you’re starting to wish she’d stayed in New York.) After doing marketing and social media work for ESPN, the NHL and the NFL, and getting an MBA at the University of British Columbia in 2016, Tedman, now 38, was ready to embrace more of a startup culture. That set the stage for her to become Dapper Labs’ head of partnerships in 2018,...
Sportico

Sporticast: The Curious Case of Rokit’s $100+ Million Sports Sponsorships

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the curious saga of a company called Rokit, which was once a big spender for sports sponsorships and now owes millions to those same teams. Rokit is the subject of a big Sportico story published Monday, which examines the company’s history and its brief push into sports, including deals with the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Rockets, Las Vegas Raiders and F1’s Williams Racing. Other creditors include Manchester United, the Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel, and Chargers all-pro safety...
Sportico

As World Cup Nears, There’s No Better Time to Reach Hispanic Fans

Today’s guest columnist is Claudia Chagui, senior vice president of marketing and creative, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. We have all heard it for years: It’s the fastest-growing demo, the youngest demo, the most culturally diverse demo, and so on. Yet so far, marketers’ engagement with the Hispanic consumer has missed the mark, especially in sports. But hopefully, not for much longer. As we head into the biggest sporting event on the planet this fall—the FIFA World Cup—there is no better time to fully embrace and engage the Hispanic sports fan. As revealed by a study we commissioned recently, “The Future Is Fútbol,” the...
ALABAMA STATE
Sportico

Tom Brady, Steph Curry Among Athlete Investors in VR Golf Platform

Golf+, a VR golf platform with a vision of letting users virtually play any course from their living room, recently raised a $6 million seed round. Breyer Capital led the round; individual investors include Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Mike Trout and Rory McIlroy. Co-founded by Ryan Engle and Rob Holzhauer, Golf+ emerged last year from previous AR and VR golf efforts. Available on the Meta Quest 2 headset, the $30 app currently allows users to virtually play three courses, including Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C. It also offers putting and Topgolf modes. The...
Sportico

Genius Sports, Sportradar Settle UK Litigation Over Data Dispute

Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) and Sportradar (Nasdaq: SRAD) have reached a settlement in litigation in Great Britain over Genius Sports’ partnership with Football DataCo (FDC), an intellectual property licensing company owned by the Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Professional Football League. The litigation included multiple lawsuits, with Genius Sports arguing that Sportradar unlawfully dispatched “data scouts”—spectators who relay data for purposes of facilitating in-game betting—at games in those leagues. Genius Sports and Sportradar are two rival data providers that sell data for sports betting purposes, including to sportsbooks and broadcasters. They leveled competition law (antitrust law) and privacy claims against...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportico

Sporticast: NWSL Investment Opportunity Is ‘Arbitrage on Sexism’

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with a pair of NWSL owners—Kara Nortman (Angel City FC) and Angie Long (Kansas City Current)—about the league’s rapid business growth, soaring valuations, and what that means for the future of professional women’s soccer. The two discuss the NWSL’s success in raising the quality of on-field play, and the experience for fans who attend games. Team revenue comes primarily from tickets sales and sponsorships, and those categories have boomed for many teams in the league. There are NWSL franchises, both owners confirmed, that bring in more annual revenue than...
UTAH STATE
Sportico

Sporticast: Athletes Shed ‘Hired Help’ Ethos as Tech Presents New Options

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including takeaways from a gathering of global players associations, hosted on Wednesday by the NBPA in New York. Executives from the major U.S. unions all discussed how the dynamics between leagues and athletes are shifting. Players need to “stop thinking like the hired help,” MLBPA head Tony Clark said at one point. That change in attitude has been accelerated by new technology and new forms of licensing, such as NFTs, which have highlighted the value of player-specific IP such...
Sportico

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks Boss Sees Scripted Sports Potential

In the wake of the $43 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger, it’s often overlooked that the streaming-focused conglomerate also owns dozens of linear cable networks outside of CNN and HBO. And two, TNT and TBS, are experiencing the growing pains of the new regime—seemingly pulling out of scripted. But reports of a scripted demise may have been premature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are absolutely in the scripted business,” says Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks Group chair and chief content officer. “We are making more content than anybody, but we want to make sure that we’re putting it...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy