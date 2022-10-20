ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Mentor, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Mayfield soccer team will have a game with Mentor High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mayfield
Mentor High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'I wouldn't trade a second': Legendary Saint Ignatius football coach Chuck Kyle reflects on his career with 3News' Jim Donovan

CLEVELAND — Saint Ignatius football coach Chuck Kyle has been on the sidelines for 40 years, but Friday will be his last regular-season game. I spent a lot of time with Chuck Kyle over the years. One of my favorite assignments every week was to get a camera guy and go over to West 28th Street, where we would visit Wasmer Field on the high school campus. We would speak with members of the Ignatius Wildcats, but most of all their great head coach.
CLEVELAND, OH
ysnlive.com

A BATTLE FOR THE AGES IN THE DRAGON’S DEN

ASHTABULA, OH-The annual matchup between the Lakeside Dragons and Edgewood Warriors has produced some of Ashtabula county’s most thrilling and hard-fought games ever seen and Friday night was no exception. In this year’s rendition of the “Battle for the Bridge,” the Edgewood Warriors would come out on top with a 32-28 victory that would culminate with one last defensive stop at the 1-yard line.
ASHTABULA, OH
medinacountylife.com

Once a Blue Devil, Always a Blue Devil

Recently, Brunswick High School (BHS) held 2022 nominee induction ceremonies, in separate events, for both the Athletic Hall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff. The Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony was on September 17th at Coppertop and the Distinguished Alumni/Outstanding Staff was on October 8th at the BHS Performing Arts Center (PAC).
BRUNSWICK, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s planning commission ‘reluctantly’ approves design for Cleveland Clinic’s new Neurology Institute, criticizing it as anti-urban

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With scant enthusiasm, members of Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted Friday to approve early-stage “schematic” plans for the Cleveland Clinic’s proposed 14-story Neurology Institute. The building, to be located on the north side of Carnegie Avenue between East 89th and East 90th...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter

A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
BEREA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school

Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21. At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according a news release from the police department.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Great Lakes Now

Weighted Walleye: The fallout of the Lake Erie fishing tournament

A fishing tournament weigh-in in Cleveland last month, an event most often attended by anglers, family, friends and passersby, sent the Lake Erie walleye scene into worldwide news after several videos went viral. They appeared to show two consistently winning tournament anglers get caught cheating red-handed after 10 lead weights,...
CLEVELAND, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy