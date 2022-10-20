ASHEVILLE, NC – October 4, 2022 – Buncombe County will soon be the recipient of millions of dollars to fight the local opioid problem. This is the county’s share of the recent opioid settlement litigation with opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The Commissioners will now have to decide how to spend this money. At the October 4th Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting, Dr. Shuchin Shukla (a physician and opioid specialist with the Mountain Area Health Education Center), Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness (a local reentry program), the County post overdose response team and the County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the opioid crisis in Buncombe County and about evidence-based interventions that are in need of financial support and development. Buncombe County will be receiving over $16 million over 18 years. The County has already received over $600 thousand and will be getting over $1 million soon.

