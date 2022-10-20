Read full article on original website
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
my40.tv
Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ashevillefm.org
The opioid crisis in Buncombe County and the arrival of millions of dollars to help solve the problem: What can we do about it?
ASHEVILLE, NC – October 4, 2022 – Buncombe County will soon be the recipient of millions of dollars to fight the local opioid problem. This is the county’s share of the recent opioid settlement litigation with opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The Commissioners will now have to decide how to spend this money. At the October 4th Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting, Dr. Shuchin Shukla (a physician and opioid specialist with the Mountain Area Health Education Center), Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness (a local reentry program), the County post overdose response team and the County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the opioid crisis in Buncombe County and about evidence-based interventions that are in need of financial support and development. Buncombe County will be receiving over $16 million over 18 years. The County has already received over $600 thousand and will be getting over $1 million soon.
FOX Carolina
Closing the disability employment gap
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
my40.tv
'We knew they were close,' people said of shots that killed mountain educator
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools officials said longtime educator Lambert Wilson was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. Wilson taught at Whittier Elementary and then was principal at East Elementary in Swain County before retiring in 2006.
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and runs through November 5th. Voters can cast ballots at any of the dozens of early voting locations in Buncombe County from 8am-7:30pm. Starting next weekend, polls will be open on the weekend. Election day is November 8. Arrest warrants...
WLOS.com
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
my40.tv
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022
Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school. The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.
WLOS.com
Worsening drought conditions spark Macon County fire, others across mountains
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Dry conditions are sparking fires across the mountains. The North Carolina Forest Service responded to the Snow Hill Falls fire in Macon County Thursday night, Oct. 20. It grew to 15 acres, but the state forest service says it has now been contained. Officials...
Smoky Mountain News
Complaint to DPI alleges abuse at Shining Rock Classical Academy
A parent at Shining Rock Classical Academy has filed an official complaint about discipline at the school with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The allegations, while disturbing, are not the first of such kind. “A parent has filed a complaint with our office,” Ashley Baquero, director of the...
