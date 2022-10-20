ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
PhillyBite

YORK, SC
my40.tv

Millions of dollars in repairs needed at Asheville City Schools

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools is working to address high-priority maintenance needs in several schools. Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission has approved funding requests for several projects that will now go before the Buncombe County Commission for final approval. “We’re fortunate to have a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillefm.org

The opioid crisis in Buncombe County and the arrival of millions of dollars to help solve the problem: What can we do about it?

ASHEVILLE, NC – October 4, 2022 – Buncombe County will soon be the recipient of millions of dollars to fight the local opioid problem. This is the county’s share of the recent opioid settlement litigation with opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The Commissioners will now have to decide how to spend this money. At the October 4th Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting, Dr. Shuchin Shukla (a physician and opioid specialist with the Mountain Area Health Education Center), Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness (a local reentry program), the County post overdose response team and the County Sheriff’s Office spoke about the opioid crisis in Buncombe County and about evidence-based interventions that are in need of financial support and development. Buncombe County will be receiving over $16 million over 18 years. The County has already received over $600 thousand and will be getting over $1 million soon.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Early voting begins Thursday in North Carolina and runs through November 5th. Voters can cast ballots at any of the dozens of early voting locations in Buncombe County from 8am-7:30pm. Starting next weekend, polls will be open on the weekend. Election day is November 8. Arrest warrants...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Photos: Polk County celebrates Homecoming 2022

Polk County High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, concluding a day of activities with the crowning of the 2022 Queen at halftime of the Wolverines’ game with East Rutherford. Senior Ella Waldman was chosen as Queen, with senior Annslee Kilgore named Maid of Honor and junior Vanessa Raposa selected...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Complaint to DPI alleges abuse at  Shining Rock Classical Academy

A parent at Shining Rock Classical Academy has filed an official complaint about discipline at the school with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The allegations, while disturbing, are not the first of such kind. “A parent has filed a complaint with our office,” Ashley Baquero, director of the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

