The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
Mountain Xpress
What is the quintessential WNC dish?
It was sometime during that slow, gray period right before Valentine’s Day 2020 — back when we all still imagined the coming year might be something less awful than the devastating global dumpster fire it soon proved to be — that I first read about Knoxville, Tenn.’s steamed hoagies.
travellemming.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Asheville in 2022 (By a Local)
Looking to go chasing waterfalls? You’re in luck. As a local, I’m here to guide you to the best waterfalls near Asheville. This area is filled with hundreds of cascades just waiting to be explored. In this Asheville guide, I cover the top waterfalls worth visiting, plus a...
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
iheart.com
Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend
(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
secretcharlotte.co
Christmas At Biltmore Is Back For Another Festive Year In Asheville
Take the drive 2 hours out to this stunning estate in Asheville if you want to see a Christmas display that’s as elegant as it is festive. Biltmore Estate is a gorgeous estate that’s been apart of George Vanderbilt’s legacy since 1895. Built in Asheville after George Vanderbilt, a man born into wealth, visited and was captivated by the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains, the estate took 6 years to build, and continues to be a part of the family’s long, withstanding legacy to this day. It was even nominated as a National Historical Landmark in 1963.
WBTV
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
nashvillelifestyles.com
4 Drive-Worthy Destinations to See Fall Foliage
We’re lucky here in Tennessee to have a full range of seasons. And this time of year, when the fall foliage hits, we have plenty of spots within a few hours’ drive to take it all in. These four drive-worthy destinations are just right for taking in the best of what Mother Nature has to offer this time of year. Just be sure to check local websites for visitor guidelines before you hit the road.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
my40.tv
Chocolate Drop fire 100% contained, 8-10 acres burned, NC Forest Service says
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Half a dozen crews worked to control a wildfire near Columbus in Polk County on Friday. The North Carolina Forest Service estimated 8-10 acres burned before firefighters were able to reach 100% containment on Friday night. A crew from the Mill Spring Volunteer Fire...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Phases in Single-Use Plastic Ban
Asheville – The Asheville City Council voted in favor of “Single Use Plastic Reduction Ordinances.” Specifically, they approved two things. The first was “a prohibition on plastic bags for curbside leaf litter collection.” The second constituted giving staff marching orders, “to work to further address public input on regulation of plastic bags at point of sale and expanded polystyrene disposable foodware products.” In other words, they are moving toward banning the use of reusable plastic bags at checkout counters and plastic products at carryout counters. Additional phases of this initiative, of course, are to be expected.
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
FOX Carolina
Roads closed after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a deadly crash has closed a road in Greenville. According to police, North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is closed. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
my40.tv
Crews battle structure fire on property of popular Candler wedding venue
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night -- called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments were on scene Saturday night, Oct. 22, putting out the blaze of a two-story home on the property.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: Asheville drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
my40.tv
Hendersonville letter carrier possibly saves man's life after noticing mail left untouched
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier is being credited with possibly saving a Hendersonville man’s life after he noticed the man's mail went untouched for a day. “As a mail carrier, I feel like our relationship is strong in the community,” Joshua Smith...
How to treat Fibromyalgia
According to the Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as a disorder that essentially heightens pain sensations in the body due to a misdiagnosis in the brain.
Comments / 0