Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
Ironton Tribune
Burlington, Chesapeake come together for pumpkin smash (WITH GALLERY)
BURLINGTON — A fall-themed spectacle brought two of the county’s elementary schools together on Thursday. Burlington Elementary School hosted students from the neighboring district of Chesapeake for a giant pumpkin drop. The event kicked off with a dance competition between students from both elementary schools, with music provided...
Ironton Tribune
Halloween parade returns Monday
Families will take to downtown Ironton on Monday as two of the city’s Halloween events make their return. Businesses will host a safe trick or treat, running from 5:30-7 p.m. And, this year will differ from past years in that it will be coincided by a trick or treat at the Lawrence County Courthouse, which will run during those same hours.
Ironton Tribune
Calendar Oct. 21, 2022
Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com. The Ironton Recreation League will hold registration for its Kindergarten- 2nd Grade Instructional League and its 3rd–6th grade basketball teams from 9–11 a.m. in the City Building lobby. Haunted Tunnel. Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in...
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Wines and Dines with MSP
The Main Street Portsmouth Wine and Dine event was a huge success this weekend. The Wine and Dine featured three food stops and three wine stops. For the small fee of $25, nearly 100 people purchased tickets to the event. Just before 2 p.m., Port City Pub was packed to...
Annual Chocolate Festival returns to Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – The Fall West Virginia Chocolate Festival in Ripley is set to return this month. The one-day festival is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Organizers say chocolate-related vendors and two food trucks will be on site […]
Ironton Tribune
Editorial: Making a real difference
On Thursday, a ceremony took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton that showed that a second chance is possible and that a new way of tackling the addiction crisis can succeed. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard hosted a graduation ceremony for two who have completed the Nexus...
Ironton Tribune
Next phase begins on KDMC ER
ASHLAND, Ky. — For the past several weeks, work on a new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. But now, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
Ironton Tribune
Sweets and spirits
Portsmouth, Ohio, celebrated National Donut Day (June 4) earlier this year with opening of a tasty new business — the first Donut Distillery franchise. “The first three days we sold 15,000 donuts,” said Donut Distillery owner Nate Hinze. “We ran out of supplies and had to close that Monday to go to Louisville to pick up another shipment of ingredients.”
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
WSAZ
Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on. “Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne....
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
cartercountytimes.com
Out of county, out of pocket
The Carter County Ambulance Board met in regular session on Monday, with director Rick Loperfido providing the board with additional information on his recent meeting with representatives of St. Claire Regional Medical Center, the Rowan County ambulance service, and the Rowan County judge executive. Loperfido said that he, board chair...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
2 four-wheelers stolen from Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two four-wheelers were stolen from the Springfield Township area of Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicles shown in the photos below. One is a 2020 blue Kawasaki with a winch, and the second is a 2020 dark green […]
Ironton Tribune
NASA employee, author Johnson to lecture at ACTC, Highlands Museum
ASHLAND, Ky. – Les Johnson, NASA technologist and author, will be visiting the College Drive Campus of Ashland Community and Technical College at noon Friday, Nov. 4. While on campus, Johnson will present “Harvesting Space for a Greener Earth,” a seminar about how space technology and resources can be used to help solve energy and environmental problems on Earth.
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
Ironton Tribune
Don Conner
Don Ralph Conner, 75, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by wife, Kathleen “Kathy” (Turley) Conner. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey. In lieu...
