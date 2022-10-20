Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Burlington, Chesapeake come together for pumpkin smash (WITH GALLERY)
BURLINGTON — A fall-themed spectacle brought two of the county’s elementary schools together on Thursday. Burlington Elementary School hosted students from the neighboring district of Chesapeake for a giant pumpkin drop. The event kicked off with a dance competition between students from both elementary schools, with music provided...
Ironton Tribune
Halloween parade returns Monday
Families will take to downtown Ironton on Monday as two of the city’s Halloween events make their return. Businesses will host a safe trick or treat, running from 5:30-7 p.m. And, this year will differ from past years in that it will be coincided by a trick or treat at the Lawrence County Courthouse, which will run during those same hours.
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth Wines and Dines with MSP
The Main Street Portsmouth Wine and Dine event was a huge success this weekend. The Wine and Dine featured three food stops and three wine stops. For the small fee of $25, nearly 100 people purchased tickets to the event. Just before 2 p.m., Port City Pub was packed to...
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
Ironton Tribune
Calendar Oct. 21, 2022
Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com. The Ironton Recreation League will hold registration for its Kindergarten- 2nd Grade Instructional League and its 3rd–6th grade basketball teams from 9–11 a.m. in the City Building lobby. Haunted Tunnel. Ironton Lions Club Haunted Tunnel gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Located in...
Ironton Tribune
Sweets and spirits
Portsmouth, Ohio, celebrated National Donut Day (June 4) earlier this year with opening of a tasty new business — the first Donut Distillery franchise. “The first three days we sold 15,000 donuts,” said Donut Distillery owner Nate Hinze. “We ran out of supplies and had to close that Monday to go to Louisville to pick up another shipment of ingredients.”
wvexplorer.com
Ghosts of Sliding Hill not forgotten by older generation
HARTFORD CITY, W.Va. — Old-timers still tell of the ghosts that are said to haunt Sliding Hill in Mason County, though only the very oldest now recall it. But, there's reason to believe much of the legend is true, says a regional historian who hopes to memorialize the tale.
Ironton Tribune
Editorial: Making a real difference
On Thursday, a ceremony took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton that showed that a second chance is possible and that a new way of tackling the addiction crisis can succeed. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard hosted a graduation ceremony for two who have completed the Nexus...
Ironton Tribune
NASA employee, author Johnson to lecture at ACTC, Highlands Museum
ASHLAND, Ky. – Les Johnson, NASA technologist and author, will be visiting the College Drive Campus of Ashland Community and Technical College at noon Friday, Nov. 4. While on campus, Johnson will present “Harvesting Space for a Greener Earth,” a seminar about how space technology and resources can be used to help solve energy and environmental problems on Earth.
Ironton Tribune
A consummate radio man
EDITOR”S NOTE – This is the conclusion of a four-part series on the history of WIRO. Part one is available here. Click here for part two. Part three is available here. Kenneth H. Auble met Rose A. Harris while he was working at a radio station in Marion. He was from nearby Orrville, Marion was her hometown. They were both 21.
Photofocus
Photographing the Pumpkin House in low light
The Kenova, WV Pumpkin House is celebrating its 44th year! The best time to visit is after dark. Bring a tripod and embrace the challenges of photographing the Pumpkin House in low light!. The history of the Pumpkin House. The Pumpkin House is located at 748 Beech Street in Kenova,...
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Metro News
Jackson County woman tags an unexpectedly big deer
KENNA, W.Va. — Jackson County husband and wife Millie and Chad Raines knew there was a monster buck in close proximity to the lease where they hunt not far from home. But getting him into bow range proved to be a tricky prospect. “We had been watching this deer...
Ironton Tribune
Next phase begins on KDMC ER
ASHLAND, Ky. — For the past several weeks, work on a new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. But now, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
matadornetwork.com
Harvest Salt From the Ancient Sea Under the Appalachians on This West Virginia Tour
Lauren Stonestreet as the photographer and provide a link to her portfolio: www.elleeffect.com. For thousands of years, salt production has played an integral role in human history. Wars were fought over it, the French taxed shipments of it, even the word salary has etymological roots in salt — salary comes from the Roman word salarium, as a soldier’s monthly compensation was sometimes paid in salt.
wymt.com
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration...
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
Portsmouth Times
History made at DTWC at PRP
WEST PORTSMOUTH — History was made at Portsmouth Raceway Park over last weekend, as 19-year-old Garrett Smith from Eatonton, Ga. became the youngest driver to ever win The General Tire Dirt Track World Championship, presented by Optima Batteries. While Smith etched his name into the history books in the...
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
