Hillsborough, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hillsborough.
The River Mill Academy soccer team will have a game with Orange High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
River Mill Academy
Orange High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Western Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Cedar Ridge High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
Western Alamance High School
Cedar Ridge High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
