Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hillsborough.

The River Mill Academy soccer team will have a game with Orange High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

River Mill Academy
Orange High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Western Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Cedar Ridge High School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Western Alamance High School
Cedar Ridge High School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

