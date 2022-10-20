Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
cbs2iowa.com
#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
cbs2iowa.com
Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
cbs2iowa.com
No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four...
kiwaradio.com
U of I President Asks Fans Upset With Hawks’ 3-3 Record To Find A Way To Be Supportive
Iowa City, Iowa — University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says the student athletes on the Hawkeye football team want to win just as much as everybody else and she’s asking fans to find a way to be supportive. The Hawkeye football team won ten games last season...
KCCI.com
Why Iowa's post player refuses to dribble
IOWA CITY, Iowa — What is the first thing kids learn when they play basketball? For most, it's how to dribble. That skill turned out to not be that big of a deal for one of the best post players in the nation. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story from Iowa's Media Day.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Ferentz bristles with reporter over possible change of Iowa's offensive coordinator, his son
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s struggles on offense have gone on for a while, and the fact that the offensive coordinator is the Iowa coach’s son only makes the situation more complicated. Ferentz is routinely asked about Brian Ferentz’ status, but has stuck with him. The topic came up...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Heartlanders begin second season ever with back-to-back home games
It's the start of the second season in Iowa Heartlanders history who begin the season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Xtream Arena, in Coralville against the Idaho Steelheads. This year the Heartlanders have a new President, GM, Head Coach and mostly new roster, but expectations for this season are greater then last year, after juggling with the growing pains of the ECHL's most inexperienced roster last year, the Landers crafted a winning record from December to the season's close.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
KCJJ
More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty
Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
iheart.com
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
KCRG.com
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four homes built before WWII will need to be relocated to avoid being demolished. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save CR Heritage to give the homes the opportunity to be relocated. The houses are...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCCI.com
State Patrol: Iowa woman died in crash west of Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A Hamilton woman died in a two-vehicle crash west of Oskaloosa. The crash happened Monday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Betty Walter was leaving a car dealership. She pulled her vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old...
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
