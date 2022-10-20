ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Iowa High School Athletic Association Releases 2nd Round of State Playoffs 8-Player through Class 2A, and First Round for Class 3A,4A, and 5A

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the second round of post-season play for Classes 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, and the first round for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. The pairings are listed below. Second Round:. EIGHT-PLAYER. Pod A. West Bend-Mallard (7-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0) Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Bohlmann leads to Tipton to narrow win at District XC

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Sophomore Clay Bohlmann's second place finish helped #4 Tipton to a victory at the 2A District meet on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers finished with 50 points, narrowly beating #2 Waukon's 58 points. Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Hillary Trainor won the girls race, while Monticello's top-ranked girls won the...
TIPTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No. 2 Buckeyes catch fire late, pound bumbling Iowa 54-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Iowa’s top-10 defense could only do so much. Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation. Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four...
COLUMBUS, OH
KCCI.com

Why Iowa's post player refuses to dribble

IOWA CITY, Iowa — What is the first thing kids learn when they play basketball? For most, it's how to dribble. That skill turned out to not be that big of a deal for one of the best post players in the nation. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt has the story from Iowa's Media Day.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Heartlanders begin second season ever with back-to-back home games

It's the start of the second season in Iowa Heartlanders history who begin the season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Xtream Arena, in Coralville against the Idaho Steelheads. This year the Heartlanders have a new President, GM, Head Coach and mostly new roster, but expectations for this season are greater then last year, after juggling with the growing pains of the ECHL's most inexperienced roster last year, the Landers crafted a winning record from December to the season's close.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty

Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?

More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola

Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
INDIANOLA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
OSKALOOSA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville offers free transit rides on Election Day

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Coralville will be giving free transit rides on Election Day. Some of the polls have direct transit access, others do not. The city has gone through a reprecincting process, so your precinct and/or polling location may have changed. The new precincts are as follows:. Coralville Precinct...
CORALVILLE, IA
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

State Patrol: Iowa woman died in crash west of Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A Hamilton woman died in a two-vehicle crash west of Oskaloosa. The crash happened Monday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Betty Walter was leaving a car dealership. She pulled her vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old...
OSKALOOSA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy