Spokane Valley, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA

