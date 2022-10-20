Read full article on original website
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Sunday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re...
Police: Child has life-threatening injuries after collision with vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on W. Northwest Blvd. and N. Hemlock St. has left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). Officers at the scene say the kid was skateboarding across Northwest Blvd. when they were struck by a car just after...
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
Man killed in motorcycle crash at Barker and Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on S Barker Rd and E Sprague Ave early Tuesday morning. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened between 4-4:30 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found the motorist unresponsive. They also say based on initial information, the rider was heading south on Barker Road at...
Child hit by car on Northwest and Grace
SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was hit by a car on W. Northwest Boulevard near W. Grace Avenue on Monday. Spokane Police say several kids were crossing the road when a car hit one of them. The child was taken to the hospital with injuries. Spokane Police are investigating this incident. This is a developing story. Check back for updates....
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
Longtime Spokane restaurant Azar’s officially closes on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 42 years of service, Azar’s is officially closing its doors on Saturday. Katy Azar, the owner of the Greek restaurant, says she chose to close the beloved restaurant and retire. She says after 42 years, she’s ready to take on a less physical job, planning to pursue a real estate career. The beloved restaurant closes at...
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Convicted felon back in jail after threatening couple at gunpoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 41-year-old Keith Williams, a convicted felon, is back in the Spokane County jail after stalking and holding his ex-girlfriend and her husband at gunpoint. The victim said Williams had been stalking her at her apartment for weeks trying to see their daughter. She has custody...
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
