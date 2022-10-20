Cincinnati, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Cincinnati.
The Batavia High School soccer team will have a game with Summit Country Day School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Batavia High School
Summit Country Day School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Taylor soccer team will have a game with McNicholas High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
Taylor
McNicholas High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The West Clermont High School soccer team will have a game with Anderson High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
West Clermont High School
Anderson High School
October 20, 2022
16:00:00
2022 OHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
